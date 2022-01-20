ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tax Season Is Scam Season

wibwnewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJanuary 24 through April 18 is federal tax filing season, and the IRS warns it could get a bit rough. The Better Business Bureau urges taxpayers to file as...

www.wibwnewsnow.com

Boston Globe

IRS will start the tax season with a major backlog

The IRS will kick off the approaching tax season with a backlog of at least 10 million unprocessed returns from last year, according to a new report by the National Taxpayer Advocate. The pile of returns remaining are from the “most challenging year taxpayers and tax professionals have ever experienced,”...
The Independent

Taxpayers face overloaded IRS as filing season opens Monday

Count 30-year-old Ethan Miller among that subset of Americans who are actually eager to file their taxes once income tax filing season opens on Monday. The financial planner who lives in Silver Spring, Maryland, is looking forward to claiming the new deductions that will come from buying a home. He also wants to get a jump on a tax season that promises to bring lots of extra headaches and delays for filers this year. “I’m trying to get a head start on my taxes as much as possible,” Miller said, adding that he is not too nervous about forecasts...
newspressnow.com

Child credit reflects big change for tax season

After stimulus checks raised tax questions in 2020, new changes made by the IRS for 2021-22 are keeping local financial experts on their toes. One of the most impactful changes that taxpayers will have to account for this year is the Advanced Child Tax Credit payments, which were sent to millions of Americans from June to December. Taxpayers can claim the other half of those payments on their 2021 tax return, but they will need to review Letter 6419, which the IRS is sending out this month, to reconcile last year’s advanced payments with what can be claimed on this year’s tax returns.
kgns.tv

Get all your documents ready for tax season!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With the new year upon us, some people are already getting a jump start on their income tax return. The IRS says they are already receiving returns from taxpayers, but they won’t begin processing them until January 24. For those who received child tax credit...
95.3 MNC

It may be a frustrating tax season for some Hoosiers

The Internal Revenue Service says they are still processing around six million tax filings for the year 2020, which means many Hoosiers are still waiting on a tax return from the last tax season. There are many reasons why it’s slow going. Among them are the fact that many...
WTAX

IRS warns of challenging tax filing season

The IRS announced Monday (January 10th) that this year’s tax filing season will begin earlier and end slightly later, and warned that it’s expecting a challenging season. Filing will begin on January 24th, 17 days earlier than last year, and the deadline for filing will be April 18th, three days later than usual, due to the Emancipation Day holiday in Washington, D.C. The IRS warned it will be a challenging filing season, due to the Covid resurgence and resulting staffing shortages, and to less funding from Congress than the administration had requested. IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said that to avoid processing delays, including delays in getting refunds, file electronically, avoiding a paper return, and provide information for direct deposit of refunds. (Associated Press)
crossroadstoday.com

Tax Season Is Coming. Make These 4 Moves to Prepare

Last year, the IRS postponed the start of the tax-filing season due to the pandemic. This year, the agency plans to start on schedule and will begin accepting tax returns as early as Jan. 24. That gives you an opportunity to get your taxes in early and avoid waiting months for the refund you think you’re due.
accountingtoday.com

Treasury says be ready for frustration this tax season

When the U.S. tax filing season begins in two weeks, taxpayers should be prepared for delays as returns and refunds are processed, and for difficulties in reaching the IRS, Treasury officials warned on Monday. Taxpayers and return preparers should gird for a challenging and frustrating tax season as many of...
CBS News

Tips for taxpayers as tax filing season approaches

The Internal Revenue Service will begin accepting and processing 2021 federal tax returns on Monday, January 24. That comes as about 36 million families stop getting child tax credit payments. CBS MoneyWatch reporter Aimee Picchi spoke with Jericka Duncan on CBSN to review tips for filing tax returns and getting any refund as efficiently as possible.
accountingtoday.com

Taxpayer Advocate warns of tax refund delays this season

National Taxpayer Advocate Erin Collins expressed deep concerns Wednesday about the upcoming tax filing season in her annual report to Congress on the 2021 filing season. The report found that tens of millions of taxpayers saw delays in the processing of their returns last year, and with 77% of individual taxpayers receiving tax refunds, “processing delays translated directly into refund delays.” Similar delays or worse are likely to occur this year.
westernmassnews.com

Tax filing season starting earlier this year

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Internal Revenue Service has set January 24 as the start of the tax filing season this year, which is earlier than the past two years. “It's probably just going to take twice as long to get your taxes done…We got to be patient, you know. Unfortunately, it's just the way it is,” said Chris Surprenant of Springfield.
mynews13.com

Tax return season starts Monday

Monday marks the beginning of tax season, which is starting 17 days earlier than it did last year. The IRS says there is a reason why tax season is early this year. The IRS wants taxpayers to file their returns electronically. The IRS says that is out of necessity, because...
Villages Daily Sun

Prepare for a smooth tax season approach

With a new year comes preparation for the new tax season. Tax season begins Jan. 24 and this year’s Tax Day is April 18. Since as early as fall of last year, the Internal Revenue Service has encouraged taxpayers to get a head start on their 2021 returns. The IRS recommends gathering and organizing the necessary tax documents now to make the process as smooth as possible. Documents needed include W-2 forms from employers and 1099 forms that document nonemployment income such as unemployment compensation, dividends and distributions from a pension, annuity or retirement plan, according to the IRS. Another tip is to create an account at irs.gov. There you can find the amount of any Economic Impact Payments you have received, look at your most recent tax return, view the past five years of payment history and more.
CBS New York

Expecting A Tax Refund This Year? Expert Offers Advice To Avoid Major Delays

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mark your calendars — the Internal Revenue Service will begin accepting 2021 federal tax returns on Monday. If you’re expecting to get money back, federal officials say there may be delays. The IRS is warning it could be a tough tax season thanks to the pandemic, from staffing issues to lack of funding and a huge backlog. As of Dec. 31, the agency had 6 million unprocessed individual returns, noting it had to correct significantly more errors on tax returns than previous years. But experts say there are ways to avoid major delays. “The federal still allows paper filing, but it’s...
