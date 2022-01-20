Tax Season Is Scam Season

After stimulus checks raised tax questions in 2020, new changes made by the IRS for 2021-22 are keeping local financial experts on their toes. One of the most impactful changes that taxpayers will have to account for this year is the Advanced Child Tax Credit payments, which were sent to millions of Americans from June to December. Taxpayers can claim the other half of those payments on their 2021 tax return, but they will need to review Letter 6419, which the IRS is sending out this month, to reconcile last year’s advanced payments with what can be claimed on this year’s tax returns.

