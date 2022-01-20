ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AMD Radeon Adrenalin Graphics Driver 22.1.2

softpedia.com
 4 days ago

- While playing Borderlands 3 using DirectX 12 with Radeon Boost enabled, longer than expected load times may be observed on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon RX 6800 XT Graphics. Known Issues:. - Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games...

drivers.softpedia.com

Fudzilla

AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT could cost as high as €300 in Europe

Although the Radeon RX 6500 XT has been announced with a rather reasonable $199 MSRP, it appears that retailers/e-tailers have a slightly different idea and those could cost €300 in Europe. The Radeon RX 6500 XT was announced with an MSRP of $199, and despite its obvious drawbacks like...
Tom's Hardware

AMD's Radeon Privacy View Designed to Nix Shoulder Surfers

AMD briefly mentioned Privacy View for Radeon graphics cards at CES 2022. Now it has released a fuller exposé of the technology, which is designed to minimize the opportunities for shoulder surfers or other office snoops to check what's on your screen. AMD Privacy View has been designed in partnership with Eyeware of Switzerland.
wccftech.com

AMD hints at new Radeon PRO graphics card, launching next Wednesday

The official AMD Radeon PRO Twitter account posted a video yesterday advertising a mysterious announcement to reveal on January 19, 2022. The text in the Tweet states, "Be one of the first to know more." The tweet showed no signs of hashtags, emojis, or other characters outside the five-second video.
Hot Hardware

AMD Might Refresh Its Radeon RX 6000 Series Graphics Cards With Upgraded Memory Too

A refresh might be in store for AMD's Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards as we wait for next-generation RDNA 3 parts to arrive. If so, AMD would be taking a similar approach as NVIDIA, the latter of which has introduced an upgraded GeForce RTX 3080 with more memory, and is rumored to be doing the same to its GeForce RTX 3070 Ti.
phoronix.com

Open-Source Raspberry Pi Graphics Drivers Add Double Buffer Mode

Mesa's V3D and V3DV drivers providing open-source OpenGL and Vulkan driver support, respectively, for newer Broadcom VideoCore hardware now has a double buffer mode implemented. This is a win for numerous workloads for these drivers most notably used by modern Raspberry Pi single board computers. V3D/V3DV has implemented an optional...
softpedia.com

NVIDIA STUDIO Graphics Driver 511.17 for Windows 10 64-bit

NVIDIA Studio Drivers provide artists, creators, and 3D developers the best performance and reliability when working with creative applications. To achieve the highest level of reliability, Studio Drivers undergo extensive testing against multi-app creator workflows and multiple revisions of the top creative applications from Adobe to Autodesk and beyond. Applications:
phoronix.com

DragonFlyBSD 6.2 Released With AMD Graphics Driver, Better HAMMER2, NVMM Hypervisor

DragonFlyBSD 6.2 is now available as the latest version of this popular BSD open-source operating system. Exciting with DragonFlyBSD 6.2 is finally having modern AMD Radeon graphics support via the "AMDGPU" DRM kernel driver ported over from the Linux kernel. DragonFlyBSD 6.2 has a port of the AMDGPU Linux driver but it's based on the Linux 4.19 state compared to upstream 5.16, which means RDNA2, Aldebaran, and other latest-generation bits haven't landed nor any of the recent optimizations and features. DragonFlyBSD along with the BSDs at large continue to be quite behind Linux when it comes to the GPU driver support. Likewise, with DragonFlyBSD 6.2 there is working support for Intel Whiskey Lake Gen9 graphics.
GamingOnLinux

Collabora pulls in Jason Ekstrand to work on Linux graphics drivers

Jason Ekstrand, a name that many big Linux fans will know, who previously worked at Intel until very recently has announced today the move to open source consulting firm Collabora. Writing in a blog post, Ekstrand goes through some fun background on the decision to move and how it happened.
phoronix.com

Intel's Linux Graphics Driver Continues With Multi-Tile Preparations

In addition to Intel's open-source Linux graphics driver developers being quite busy preparing for upcoming Intel Arc "Alchemist" (DG2) graphics cards on the consumer side, they have concurrently been preparing for Xe HP "Ponte Vecchio" hardware too. One of the big undertakings on that side from the driver perspective is bringing up multiple tiles.
Neowin

AMD 22.1.2 driver supports R6 Extraction and four more RX 6000 series cards

It hasn't been long, only a week in fact, since AMD released its last graphics driver, and already there's a new one waiting in the installation lineup. The new Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.1.2 release isn't big on features, only coming with support for a single game, but it is an important one for anyone picking up AMD's new lower-end RX 6000 series cards.
eteknix.com

AMD Plans Radeon 6000 Desktop Revisions with Faster Memory?

When it comes to graphic card revisions, I think it would be fair to say that this is a market area that Nvidia seems to place a lot more interest in than AMD. In fact, I can’t actually think of many GPUs AMD ever went to the trouble of revising. Well, not unless you include the constant rehashing of the Polaris architecture that saw the RX 480 effectively re-release under various and only moderately improved guises.
