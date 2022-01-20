AMD Radeon Adrenalin Graphics Driver 22.1.2

DragonFlyBSD 6.2 is now available as the latest version of this popular BSD open-source operating system. Exciting with DragonFlyBSD 6.2 is finally having modern AMD Radeon graphics support via the "AMDGPU" DRM kernel driver ported over from the Linux kernel. DragonFlyBSD 6.2 has a port of the AMDGPU Linux driver but it's based on the Linux 4.19 state compared to upstream 5.16, which means RDNA2, Aldebaran, and other latest-generation bits haven't landed nor any of the recent optimizations and features. DragonFlyBSD along with the BSDs at large continue to be quite behind Linux when it comes to the GPU driver support. Likewise, with DragonFlyBSD 6.2 there is working support for Intel Whiskey Lake Gen9 graphics.

