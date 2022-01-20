ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindblad Raising $340 Million

cruiseindustrynews.com
 4 days ago

Lindblad Expeditions today announced that it intends to offer $340,000,000 aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2027, subject to market and customary conditions. According to...

www.cruiseindustrynews.com

GeekyGadgets

1Password password manager raises $620 million in funding

The development team at 1Password have published more details on how they are currently and also planning to help businesses protect their security more effectively by rolling out human centric security to the masses through their password manager. Recently 1Password has raised $620 million (USD) in the largest funding round ever for a Canadian company. The funding round was led by ICONIQ Growth, with participation from others such as Accel, Tiger Global, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Backbone Angels.
BUSINESS
utahbusiness.com

Journeyfront raises a $13.4 million Series A

On Thanksgiving Day Journeyfront, an American Fork hiring software company closed a $13.4 Million Series A investment round. The round was led by Elevation Capital (India and Salt Lake City), with participation from Orchard Ventures (Utah) and Connetic Ventures (Kentucky). Several individual investors also participated in the round: Brad Bonham, CEO of Walker Edison, Dave Grow, President of Lucid Software, Ryan Westwood, CEO of Simplus, and Simon Chan, Founder of Salesforce-acquired Prediction IQ; Matt Marsh and Brian Gornick, Co-Founders and Managing Partners of Charles Thayne Capital; Thomas Lehrman, Managing Partner of Teamworthy Ventures; and Bart Skalla, CFO of Revroad.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
pulse2.com

Customer Experience Company AskNicely Raises $32 Million

AskNicely recently announced it raised $32 million in funding. These are the details. AskNicely — a leader in customer experience software for service businesses — recently announced that it has completed a $32 million in Series B funding round and the company is launching the world’s first Frontline Success Platform. This funding round was led by Five Elms Capital with participation from existing investors Nexus Venture Partners and Blackbird. And as part of the funding, Ryan Mandl from Five Elms will join the AskNicely board.
BUSINESS
pulse2.com

Polycarbin Raises $2 Million Seed Round

Polycarbin recently announced a $2 million seed round of funding. These are the details. Polycarbin recently announced the closing of a $2 million seed round with funding from Ringbolt Capital, VoLo Earth Ventures, and several notable angel investors to scale the only Closed-Loop solution for single-use plastics in the life science and healthcare sector.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
cryptoslate.com

NGRAVE crypto wallet raises $6 million

NGRAVE, a cryptocurrency hardware wallet manufacturer, announced today that it has completed a $6 million seed funding round. The funding round saw participation from renowned DeFi and Web3 investors, including Woodstock Fund, Morningstar Ventures, DFG Group, Spark Digital Capital, Moonrock Capital, Mapleblock Capital, and multiple angel investors. Funding NGRAVE’s global...
MARKETS
pocketgamer.biz

Carry1st raises $20 million to create the "Garena of Africa"

African mobile games publisher Carry1st has raised a further $20 million following a Series A extension funding round. The funding round was led by Andreessen Horowitz and featured participation from Avenir and Google, alongside multiple angel investors, including the founders of Yield Guild Games and Sky Mavis. This funding round...
MARKETS
cruiseindustrynews.com

Genting Files to Wind Up Company, Cash Running Out

Genting Hong Kong has filed to wind up its company as it warned investors cash would run out by the end of January, as the company said it had exhausted all efforts for fundraising. Genting said it had “exhausted all reasonable efforts to negotiate with the relevant counterparties under its...
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

MyCaptain Raises $3 Million In Pre Series-A Funding

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. MyCaptain, a Bangalore-based startup focused on reimagining the future of work, has raised $3 million in Pre Series-A funding led by Ankur Capital. The round also saw participation from IPV, Firstport ventures, IIM Calcutta Angels Network, Singapore Angel Investors and other super angels.
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Epigeneres Biotech Raises $6 Million In Series B

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Mumbai-based Epigeneres Biotech, the exclusive licensee in India of Singapore-based Tzar Labs, has raised $6 million in a Series B funding round. The round was led by Kotak Investment Advisors, Moez Daya (of Satya Capital) and LetsVenture Angel Fund, among others.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pulse2.com

Syntegra Raises $5.625 Million In Seed Financing

Syntegra recently announced it raised $5.625 million in seed funding. These are the details. Syntegra – a leader in synthetic healthcare data generation – recently announced it raised $5.625 million in seed funding. Syntegra’s investors include Sweat Equity Ventures, Hike Ventures, Innovation Global Capital, Wisconn Valley Ventures, Village...
MARKETS
pulse2.com

Ray Therapeutics Raises $6 Million In Seed Funding

Ray Therapeutics recently announced it raised $6 million in a seed round of funding. These are the details. Ray Therapeutics — a biotech company developing optogenetic gene therapies for patients with blinding diseases — recently announced the closing of a $6 million seed funding round led by 4BIO Capital.
ECONOMY
finovate.com

Brex Raises $300 Million to Expand Product Portfolio

Credit card and cash management solutions company Brex closed a $300 million D-2 round today. The round, which values the company at $12.3 billion, was led by Greenoaks Capital and Technology Crossover Ventures (TCV). Brex will use the fresh capital to expand its product portfolio to serve more of companies’...
BUSINESS
American Banker

Novo and Brex, challenger banks for businesses, raise millions

Two challenger banks for business owners are entering 2022 with fresh infusions of cash to help them flesh out their products and attract more customers. On Tuesday, Brex, in San Francisco, announced that it had raised $300 million in a Series D-2 round led by Greenoaks Capital and TCV. The money will go toward expanding the company’s products and reaching high-growth companies.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thefastmode.com

Doosan Robotics Raises $33.7 million in Funding

Doosan Robotics, a South Korea-based developer of collaborative robotic arms, last week announced $33.7 million in funding, led Praxis Capital Partners and Korea Investment Partners. Funds will be used to expand global sales base and strengthen R&D to attract additional partnerships both global and domestic. The company also plans to...
SOFTWARE
Entrepreneur

Zeda.io Raises $1.2 Million Seed Capital

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Zeda.io, a product management platform, has raised $1.2 million in Seed round from BEENEXT, Binny Bansal-backed 021 Capital and existing investors Whiteboard Capital, FirstCheque.vc and Paradigm Shift Capital. The company will use the funds for product development and expanding its team across functions such as product, engineering and business.
MARKETS
pulse2.com

Data Platform Company WEKA Raises $140 Million

WEKA — a data platform for AI — recently announced it raised $140 million. These are the details. WEKA recently announced that Hitachi Ventures led its recent round raising $73 million in funding, which brings the total amount raised to $140 million. And other investors participating in this round were strategic investors, including Hewlett Packard Enterprise, NVIDIA, Micron, and Cisco, and financial investors including MoreTech Ventures, Ibex Investors, and Key 1 Capital. The company plans to use the funding to accelerate go-to-market activities, operations, and engineering.
MARKETS
stockxpo.com

Chinese Developer Country Garden Raises $501 Million

China’s largest developer by contracted sales took advantage of a pickup in investor sentiment toward the property sector to sell convertible bonds, after deciding against pursuing a similar deal last week. Country Garden Holdings Co. said Friday that it had raised 3.9 billion Hong Kong dollars, the equivalent of...
REAL ESTATE
Entrepreneur

Kaleidofin Raises $10 Million In Series B Funding

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Kaleidofin, a neo-bank with a mission to propel customers towards their real-life goals by providing intuitive and tailored financial solutions, has raised $10 million in its Series B funding, led by the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation. It offers simple,...
ECONOMY

