SALIDA, Colo. (KRDO) -- Witnesses will be sequestered in the Barry Morphew murder trial. Morphew, 54, is accused of killing his wife and the mother of his two daughters in 2020. Suzanne Morphew, who was 48 when she was last seen, disappeared on Mother's Day 2020. Her body, however, was never found. Monday, Judge Ramsey

SALIDA, CO ・ 49 MINUTES AGO