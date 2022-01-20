ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buford, GA

2025 LB Jadon Perlotte offered by Florida State after Mike Norvell stops by Buford

By Chris Nee
247Sports
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida State head coach Mike Norvell and other staff members dropped in on Buford (Ga.) on Wednesday. Later in the day,...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

Miami Herald

WATCH: Mike Norvell and Florida State staff recruiting via helicopter

Mike Norvell and Florida State made a major push in the recruiting direction immediately after the 2021 season ended. Norvell mentioned after the loss to the Florida Gators that he had an early morning flight the next day to begin recruiting efforts to seal up the 2022 class and further relationships with the 2023 class.
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
247Sports

Timmy Chang addresses June Jones fallout after Hawaii football hires former record-setting QB as head coach

Hawaii announced legendary former Rainbow Warriors quarterback Timmy Chang (2000-04) as its new head football coach Saturday, and it did so after reportedly coming close to hiring former program leader June Jones (1999-07). During an introductory press conference Saturday on Zoom, Chang was asked about Jones' situation and the possibility of adding him to his first coaching staff.
NFL
247Sports

Kentucky basketball: John Calipari jabs Auburn fans after court storming, pins loss to Tigers on injuries

Auburn ascended to the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press top 25 poll this week for the first time in program history after a comeback win at home over Kentucky on Saturday, and that might not be the last time the Wildcats and Tigers see each other this season. Although the two teams will not meet again in the regular season, they have elevated themselves above the rest of the SEC so far and could easily play for the SEC Tournament title in March. But Saturday's game did not come completely without controversy, as Kentucky lost star freshman guard TyTy Washington to injury while coach John Calipari took a jab at Auburn fans during his radio show on Monday night.
AUBURN, KY
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Player Found Dead In Prison

A former National Football League player who spent time with the Dallas Cowboys was reportedly found dead in prison earlier this month. Junior Siavii, 43, was reportedly found dead at the federal prison in Leavenworth. The former Dallas Cowboys player was reportedly found unresponsive inside of his cell. He was...
NFL
247Sports

What addition of Jermaine Burton means for Alabama's WR corps

After a weekend visit to Tuscaloosa, former Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton committed to Alabama on Sunday evening. Burton is the third Power 5 transfer to commit to the Crimson Tide for 2022, joining LSU cornerback Eli Ricks and Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs. All three players are ranked among the top 10 transfer players, according to 247Sports.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
KSNT News

K-State’s Ayoka Lee makes NCAA history on Sunday

MANHATTAN (KSNT) — Kansas State’s junior center Ayoka Lee set the NCAA Division 1 record for most points scored in single game as she posted 61 points in a 94-65 win over No. 14 Oklahoma. Lee has scored over 30 points seven times this season including Sunday, but has never tallied a game like this […]
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Breaking: Gators land QB commit Max Brown

The Florida Gators headed into their official visit weekend this weekend without a commitment at the quarterback position. That changed after hosting Tulsa (OK) Lincoln Christian School three-star quarterback Max Brown on campus this weekend for an official visit. The out of state signal caller gave his commitment to UF after backing off a commitment from Central Michigan and spending the weekend in The Swamp.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Nick Saban creates a stir at Arch Manning's school

Alabama coach Nick Saban made his way to New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman over the weekend to check in on prized five-star 2023 quarterback prospect Arch Manning. But Manning isn’t the only prospect Saban had his eye on. The Crimson Tide also extended a scholarship offer to Manning’s teammate and classmate, tight end Will Randle. Randle’s father attended college in Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

WATCH: LSU's first spring workouts under Brian Kelly

LSU’s first offseason under new headman Brian Kelly and his strength and conditioning staff kicked off when school started last week. While Kelly’s on-field staff wraps up recruiting on the 2022 class in the dash to National Signing Day on Feb. 2, the athletic development team started working with the players slated to take the field in 2022.
FOOTBALL
TMZ.com

Antonio Brown Hit Miami Nightclub & Racked Up $15K Bill After Bucs Loss

Antonio Brown celebrated the demise of Bruce Arians and the Buccaneers in style on Sunday -- partying hard at a Miami nightclub just hours after his former team was booted from the playoffs. TMZ Sports has learned ... the ex-Bucs wideout watched his old squad lose to the Rams in...
NFL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Jim Harbaugh Recruiting News

Where will Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh be coaching next season?. The veteran head coach has been rumored to be seriously interested in making the jump back to the National Football League. Harbaugh previously coached in the NFL, leading the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance, before returning to his alma mater to coach the Wolverines.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Dan Quinn News

The Denver Broncos are reportedly narrowing their head coaching candidates list and Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn might be emerging as the frontrunner. Quinn, who previously coached the Atlanta Falcons, making a Super Bowl, helped turn around the Cowboys defense in 2021. The Cowboys had multiple defensive stars in...
NFL
247Sports

247Sports

