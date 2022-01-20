ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

NYPD releases surveillance images of gunman, getaway car in Bronx stray bullet shooting of baby girl

By Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 4 days ago

Police on Thursday released surveillance images of the gunman who sparked a wild Bronx shooting that left an 11-month-old baby wounded by a stray bullet.

The shooter, dressed in a black hoodie with a Nike logo across the front, fired two shots at a man he was chasing past the corner of E. 198th St. and Valentine Ave. in Bedford Park about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, cops said.

Cops released surveillance video of the shooter as well as images of a grey four-door sedan they say he fled the scene in. The NYPD is asking the public’s help identifying the suspect and tracking him down.

One of the shots fired went wild, striking the baby — who turns 1 on Friday — in the left cheek. The baby was sitting in the back seat of a parked car with her 32-year-old mother.

The child’s father had run into a corner deli to buy groceries, police said.

Medics rushed the child to St. Barnabas Hospital before transferring the tot to New York-Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell, where she was in critical but stable condition Thursday.

“This is completely unacceptable in our city,” NYPD Deputy Chief Timothy McCormack, the commanding officer of Detective Borough Bronx said during a Wednesday night press conference. “[The baby’s] birthday is going to be in a few days. ... This is unacceptable and it needs to stop.”

“We have to be honest about what’s happening in the Bronx,” Mayor Adams said during the presser. “This is not the city our children should grow up in.”

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily News

Man pushed onto tracks in random Manhattan subway attack; follows deadly Times Square station shove

A man was shoved onto the subway tracks in a random attack in a lower Manhattan subway station Sunday morning, police and sources said. The 62-year-old victim was standing on the platform at the Fulton St. station when he was pushed from behind and fell to the roadbed about 11:30 a.m., cops said. The operator of a southbound C train was able to pull the brake, but not before making contact ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Young widow of fallen NYPD officer posts tribute to late husband: ‘Fly high my beautiful angel’

The young widow of slain NYPD officer Jason Rivera posted a heartbreaking tribute to her late husband on her Instagram page Sunday. “Yesterday I visited the locker room where you used to FaceTime me at during your meal time or right before you had to go downstairs to the muster room for roll call at 15:00,” Rivera’s grieving widow wrote in the social media post. The wife wrote Rivera was ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy