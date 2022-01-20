The England Coast Path Offers a Stunning Outdoor Experience

Venues across Connecticut celebrated the holiday season, offering cozy outdoor dining experiences for the winter months with festive igloos, cabanas and greenhouses, many of which debuted during the COVID-19 pandemic winter of 2020. Dockside Brewing in Milford again presented its Igloo Park, situated in its waterfront outdoor Biergarten, which features 10 free-standing igloos, each with different themed décor, including a “man cave,” a jungle and a cabin. Kokomo’s Restaurant & Beach Bar in Old Lyme unveiled its cabanas for cold-weather dining, offering a three-course, prix-fixe menu for food and drinks, with each heated and decorated structure offering waterfront views. Jealous Monk in Mystic featured a festive igloo dining experience surrounding the firepit in its outdoor beer garden in Olde Mistick Village. Millwright’s Restaurant in Simsbury continued its popular heated and ventilated custom greenhouses, overlooking the venue’s waterfall, available through its Outside at Millwrights dining experiences launched in 2020. For parties of two, the venue’s heated pods are situated on its scenic bridge, which stretches over the waterfall. Puerto Vallarta presented igloo dining for parties of four to eight guests, at its Danbury location. Rizzuto’s Oyster Bar in Westport gave guests igloo seating in its 10 individual igloos. Rizzuto’s Wood-Fired Kitchen & Bar in West Hartford offered greenhouse seating outside of its Blue Back Square location. Sign of the Whale in Stamford unveiled heated igloos with lounge-style seating and cozy accoutrements of pillows and blankets on its Winter Wonderland Rooftop. Toro Loco in Farmington offered an igloo dining experience for parties of up to six, with a chef’s four-course tasting menu and a margarita carafe, among treats.

