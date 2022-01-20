ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamie Lynn Spears hits back at Britney’s cease-and-desist letter

By Leah Bitsky
 4 days ago
Jamie Lynn Spears denied that her older sister Britney has taken the high road amid their feud. jamielynnspears/Instagram; Wirei

Jamie Lynn Spears slammed sister Britney Spears for claiming to take the “high road” after the singer issued a cease-and-desist letter over the “Zoey 101” alum’s new memoir, “Things I Should Have Said.”

Jamie Lynn has argued via her lawyer, Bryan Freedman, in a letter to Britney that the only person being dishonest is the pop star, alleging that Britney has created an unsafe environment for Jamie Lynn and her children after dragging her on social media ahead of the book release, TMZ reported.

“In your Letter you state that Britney is going to take the ‘high road.'” a letter from Jamie Lynn’s lawyer began, referencing how Britney claimed on Instagram she should have “slapped” Jamie Lynn and their mother “right across your f—ing faces.”

“As you know from previous social media posts, Jamie Lynn has had her children violently threatened, and we have no doubt that these new intimidating and threatening social media posts will lead to similar threats of violence,” Jamie Lynn’s letter stated. “To be clear, social media posts that include cyber bulling which cause death threats to Jamie Lynn and her family, is neither the ‘high road,’ nor anything that will be tolerated.”

Jamie Lynn’s lawyer also noted that the “Sometimes” songstress had issued the cease-and-desist letter before even reading the book and claimed that the singer’s letter “fails to specify any legal wrongdoing whatsoever.”

The letter also slammed the “Toxic” singer’s accusation that Jamie Lynn had “no right to tell her story,” saying that she is a “member of the Spears family” and that she has “suffered through her own experiences and her own trauma” that she has every right to write about.

Jamie Lynn’s lawyer added that she “wanted nothing more than to help her sister” and that in the book she references Britney as “kind, supportive and a protective sister,” adding that Jamie Lynn hopes “there will [be] no further postings or inflammatory letters being sent to the media.”

Britney, 40, demanded that her sister leave her out of her book in a cease-and-desist letter from her own lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, obtained by Page Six earlier this week.

“You of all people know the abuse and wrongdoing Britney had to endure during the conservatorship, after initially growing up with a ‘ruinous,’ alcoholic father,” the letter read. “In fact, your own book reportedly states that your father ‘spent most of my life in that cycle of ruinous behavior. His bouts of drinking caused me periods of torment and sorrow.”

Jamie Lynn didn’t back down and released her book on Tuesday.

The “Toxic” singer’s letter also claimed that she was the “breadwinner” of the family and has always supported her sister.

“Publicly airing false or fantastical grievances is wrong, especially when designed to sell books. It is also potentially unlawful and defamatory,” the letter stated.

Brit’s lawyer also said that the singer will be taking the high road in the matter.

“Michelle Obama famously said, ‘when they go low, we go high,’ and to Britney’s great credit, that is exactly what Britney is going to do, for the time being,” the letter said.

Despite Brit’s attempt to stall the book from being released, Jamie Lynn’s tome came out on Tuesday as scheduled.

“The face I make when my book is available worldwide today!!” Jamie Lynn wrote in a post to her Instagram on Tuesday along with a photo of herself with a big smile. “I can’t thank y’all enough for the support. It means the world to me ❤️.”

Reps for Britney and Jamie Lynn did not immediately respond to Page Six’s requests for comment.

