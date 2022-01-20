Creston Police Investigate Vandalism

(Sioux City, IA) An Arnold’s Park man will spend five years in federal prison for illegally possessing explosive devices and guns. Thirty-seven-year-old Darrell Sorey pleaded guilty to one count of receipt and possession of an unregistered firearm/destructive device. Investigators say Sorey’s father died in a rollover vehicle accident in Marion County in January of 2020. Officers found rifles, ammunition, a pipe bomb, and two CO-2 “cricket” bombs inside the car. That led to searches of three residences in Dickinson County — where officers found Sorey, narcotics, drug paraphernalia, more bombs, and guns. Sorey was sentenced last week in Sioux City federal court.

