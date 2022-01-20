Creston Police Investigate Vandalism

(Corning) The Adams County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people on drug-related charges, and a third person for OWI. On Wednesday, January 19, Adams County Deputies arrested 25-year old Wesley Oliphant following a short pursuit on Highway 25 and 275, ending at a farm field entrance at 270th and Willow Avenue. Deputies arrested Oliphant for eluding, driving while barred, possession of a controlled substance, (Marijuana), 3rd or subsequent offense, person ineligible to carry a dangerous weapon, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies transported Oliphant to the Adams County Jail and held him on no bond.
