Creston Police Investigate Vandalism

By Tom Robinson
 4 days ago
(Creston) Creston Police received a report from Rachelle Lynn Hardisty of 923 N. Division Street between 10:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday; someone broke the back window of Dodge 1500 pickup. The damage estimate is $200.00.

Creston Police report 2 Arrests

(Creston) Creston Police reported two arrests over the weekend. Police arrested 43-year old Carrie Pendegraft of Creston on Saturday on a Clarke County Warrant for Failure to Appear on a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance. Police transported Pendegraft to Clarke County. Creston Police arrested 42-year old Thomas Lee...
CRESTON, IA
Illegal Possession of Explosive Devices, Guns Results In Prison Term

(Sioux City, IA) An Arnold’s Park man will spend five years in federal prison for illegally possessing explosive devices and guns. Thirty-seven-year-old Darrell Sorey pleaded guilty to one count of receipt and possession of an unregistered firearm/destructive device. Investigators say Sorey’s father died in a rollover vehicle accident in Marion County in January of 2020. Officers found rifles, ammunition, a pipe bomb, and two CO-2 “cricket” bombs inside the car. That led to searches of three residences in Dickinson County — where officers found Sorey, narcotics, drug paraphernalia, more bombs, and guns. Sorey was sentenced last week in Sioux City federal court.
SIOUX CITY, IA
19-year-old man arrested in fatal shooting in Waterloo

(Waterloo, AP) Authorities have arrested a 19-year-old man in a deadly Waterloo shooting. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that the suspect was arrested Thursday on a charge of intimidation with a weapon. Bond was set at $100,000, and police said the investigation is ongoing. Police wrote in court records that the jailed man is suspected of shooting into a vehicle in which 18-year-old Courtney Lamont Harris was seated before driving off. Police said Harris died at the scene.
WATERLOO, IA
Adams County Sheriff’s Office arrest Report

(Corning) The Adams County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people on drug-related charges, and a third person for OWI. On Wednesday, January 19, Adams County Deputies arrested 25-year old Wesley Oliphant following a short pursuit on Highway 25 and 275, ending at a farm field entrance at 270th and Willow Avenue. Deputies arrested Oliphant for eluding, driving while barred, possession of a controlled substance, (Marijuana), 3rd or subsequent offense, person ineligible to carry a dangerous weapon, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies transported Oliphant to the Adams County Jail and held him on no bond.
ADAMS COUNTY, IA
Investigators Say West Des Moines Couple Died in Murder-Suicide

(West Des Moines, IA) — Investigators believe a man and woman found in a West Des Moines home Wednesday morning died in a murder-suicide. Police identified the couple as 52-year-old Dana Fortugno and 59-year-old Justine Fortugno. Detectives have not revealed how they died or which one committed the murder. Officers doing a welfare check entered the house and found them both dead.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
9-Year-Old Accidentally Shot in Storm Lake

(Storm Lake, IA) — Police in Storm Lake are investigating the accidental shooting of a nine-year-old. Officers found the child with a gunshot wound to the lower body Wednesday evening. Investigators say another child found the handgun and unintentionally fired it, striking the nine-year-old. The victim was taken to the Buena Vista Regional Medical center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
STORM LAKE, IA
Man and Woman Found Dead in West Des Moines Home

(West Des Moines, IA) — Police in West Des Moines are investigating the deaths of a two people in a home. Officers doing a welfare check Wednesday morning entered the house and found a man and woman dead. Investigators do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public. Their names haven’t been released.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Department of Public Safety looking for more Troopers

(Denison) The Iowa Department of Public Safety overseeing the Iowa State Patrol is currently taking applications for an upcoming academy scheduled for this July. Iowa State Patrol Trooper and District #4 Public Information Officer says Shelby McCreedy says the State Patrol is requesting those interested in serving in law enforcement to visit their website at DPScareers.com.
DENISON, IA
Charges Dropped Against Man Accused of Breaking Into Wright County Hog Operation

(Clarion, IA) — Charges are dismissed against a man accused of breaking into a Wright County hog operation in 2020, placing hidden cameras and stealing a live piglet. The trial of 35-year-old Matthew A. Johnson of Berkley, California was set to begin today (Thursday) for third-degree burglary, electronic or mechanical eavesdropping and agricultural production facility trespass. On Tuesday, Wright County assistant attorney Joseph Corrow filed a motion to dismiss the charges. Johnson was being prosecuted under the Iowa Ag Gag law. A Wright County Judge dismissed the charges with prejudice, meaning the defendant cannot be charged with these crimes for the offense again.
WRIGHT COUNTY, IA
