Global hedge fund industry assets top $4 trillion for the first time

By Thompson Reuters
 4 days ago
LONDON (Reuters) – Assets under management at global hedge funds topped $4 trillion for the first time ever at the end of 2021, as the prospect...

Washington Post

A Decent Year for Hedge Funds Is Still Not Good Enough

There’s good news and bad news in last year’s hedge fund numbers. While the industry has recovered some of its swagger, its performance continues to suggest that active portfolio managers aren’t living up to their promise to outpace passive returns, even during bouts of market volatility. The...
Shore News Network

Unilever shares gain after activist investor Peltz builds stake

(Reuters) -Unilever’s shares rose 5% on Monday following reports activist investor Nelson Peltz has built a stake in the consumer goods maker, as its strategy comes under scrutiny after a short-lived pursuit of GSK’s consumer healthcare arm. Peltz’s activist hedge fund, Trian Partners, has built an unspecified stake...
Shore News Network

Brazil’s sliding stock market makes M&A targets

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – A frenzy of talks for mergers and acquisitions has caught some Brazilian bankers off-guard in the early weeks of 2022. With the economy in recession, inflation in double digits and a polarizing election looming, a sliding stock market has made many companies into easier targets for takeovers, they say.
Reuters

Activist hedge fund ratchets up stake in Unilever

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Trian Partners, Nelson Peltz's activist hedge fund, has built a stake in Unilever Plc (ULVR.L), ratcheting up the pressure on the consumer goods maker, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday. Trian and Unilever declined to comment. The Financial Times, which earlier reported...
Shore News Network

Investors dump pandemic darlings as results disappoint

LONDON (Reuters) – Pandemic market darlings Netflix and Peloton each saw about a fifth of their market value wiped out on Thursday after both said business was slowing, a sign, say analysts, of growing market jitters about the business prospects of such companies. Peloton shares plunged 24% on Thursday...
Coinspeaker

Hedge Fund Brevan Howard Enters Crypto Game with First Crypto Fund

The BH Digital Multi-Strategy Crypto Fund started trading earlier this month with sizeable internal capital. In the coming quarter, the firm will approach outside clients that can see an inflow of hundreds of millions of dollars. Over the last year, several hedge funds, pension funds, and other traditional financial players...
institutionalinvestor.com

Dan Loeb Joins the List of the Best Hedge Fund Managers of All Time

Last week Dan Loeb, the founder of hedge fund Third Point, took to Twitter to post an existential thought: “We are born alone; we die alone; and, we face bear markets alone.”. But whatever worries he may have about 2022’s dreary markets, there is one place Loeb is not...
Reuters

Top hedge funds earn record $65.4 bln for clients in 2021 - LCH data

BOSTON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The world's 20 best-performing hedge funds earned $65.4 billion for clients in 2021, setting a new record as stock markets marched higher despite rising prices and coronavirus cases, LCH Investments data show. As a group, the most successful managers earned more than one third of...
fa-mag.com

These Are The World's Top Hedge Funds For 2021

Billionaire Chris Hohn’s TCI Fund Management made $9.5 billion for clients last year, leading some of the world’s biggest hedge funds who collectively produced record gains. The group of top 20 hedge fund firms generated $65.4 billion in after-fees gain last year, according to estimates by LCH Investments,...
The Guardian

Extinction Rebellion donor leads world’s top-performing hedge fund

The world’s 20 top performing hedge fund managers earned a record $65.4bn ($48bn) profit for their clients in 2021 after bets placed on rising stock markets paid off. The biggest winner was TCI, the fund run by British billionaire Sir Chris Hohn, which made a gain of $9.5bn last year, according to the annual rankings by LCH Investments.
stockxpo.com

BlackRock Now Manages Over $10 Trillion in Assets

BlackRock Inc. BLK -2.19% posted higher quarterly profit, as market gains and new client money lifted the investment firm’s assets under management above $10 trillion for the first time. The money manager reported net income of $1.64 billion, or $10.63 a share, in the fourth quarter, up 6% from...
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

