ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

American Airlines loss narrows on strong holiday travel demand

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(Reuters) -American Airlines Group Inc reported a smaller fourth-quarter loss on Thursday, boosted by strong travel demand during the holiday season. U.S. carriers benefited from millions of Americans flying in November and December, with the Transportation Security Administration screening https://www.tsa.gov/news/press/releases/2021/12/07/near-pre-pandemic-travel-volumes-expected-continue-through-december nearly 21 million travelers during the 10-day Thanksgiving holiday....

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
breakingtravelnews.com

Cathay Pacific narrows losses but awaits recovery

Cathay Pacific has reported a loss of HK$5.6-6.1 billion (£530-80 million) for financial 2021 as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to extract a huge toll on the carrier. The figure is, however, an improvement of losses of HK$21.6 billion (£2.05 billion) seen in the prior year. The improvement was...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
BoardingArea

American Airlines Kowtows To Union Demands For Service Cuts

UPDATE: American Airlines has kowtowed to the demands of the Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA) and will reduce service onboard in all cabins. As noted by AA insider JonNYC, the following cuts will be introduced effective January 26, 2022 for an unspecified duration:. Flagship Routes. First Class – the...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Narrows#Holiday Season#Reuters#Americans#Omicron
simpleflying.com

American Airlines Saw A $921 Million Loss In The Last Quarter Of 2021

American Airlines has released its financial results for both the fourth quarter of 021 and the year as a whole. The carrier has, like many airlines around the world during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, had to come to terms with significant losses. However, despite the present challenges, American also has certain reasons to be optimistic.
ECONOMY
Zacks.com

American Airlines (AAL) Posts Narrower-Than-Expected Q4 Loss

AAL - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2021 loss (excluding 2 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.42 cents per share compared favorably with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.51. Quarterly loss per share was also narrower than the year-ago loss of $3.86. American Airlines Group Inc. Price and EPS...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Business Travel
Benzinga

Travelers, Union Pacific, and American Airlines Helping Stocks Bounce Back from Wednesday's Selloff

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. (Thursday Market Open) Equity index futures are pointing to a higher open as investors try to bounce back from two days of selling and a very weak start to 2022. The problem may be that this morning’s rally looks similar to Wednesday where stocks pushed higher before the open but weren’t able to hold the gains. Perhaps Thursday will be different because of some positive earnings announcements; the S&P 500 (SPX) appears to be testing a short-term level of support, and the VIX (Cboe Market Volatility Index) was trading lower before the bell.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; American Airlines Posts Narrower-Than-Expected Loss

Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.92% to 35,352.17 while the NASDAQ rose 1.61% to 14,570.49. The S&P also rose, gaining, 1.06% to 4,581.00. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 69,808,350 cases with around 880,970 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 38,218,770 cases and 487,710 deaths, while Brazil reported over 23,420,860 COVID-19 cases with 621,920 deaths. In total, there were at least 339,709,660 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,584,780 deaths.
STOCKS
NBC Chicago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Travelers, American Airlines, Signet Jewelers and More

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Travelers (TRV) – The insurance company reported a quarterly profit of $5.20 per share, well above the $3.86 consensus estimate, with revenue also beating analyst forecasts. Travelers benefited from stronger results in investment income and underwriting, and its stock added 2.5% in the premarket.
STOCKS
BBC

Cathay Pacific annual loss narrows to as little as $720m

Cathay Pacific has said its annual loss for last year narrowed to as little as HK$5.6bn (£530m; $720m) even as Hong Kong remained under tight coronavirus travel restrictions. It is much smaller than 2020's loss and far less than analysts forecast. The improvement was driven by strong cargo demand...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Travel Weekly

Airline chiefs demand return to ‘restriction-free’ international travel

Restriction-free international travel should be immediately restored “at the very least” for the fully vaccinated, UK airline bosses have urged the government today (Monday). In a letter to health secretary Sajid Javid, they argue that international travel is one of the few areas where there is no return...
WORLD
The Independent

Airlines forced to operate more flights to avoid losing airport slots

Airlines will be forced to operate more flights this summer to avoid losing lucrative take-off and landing slots at the UK’s busiest airports.They must use their slots at least 70% of the time to keep them from March 27, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced.The Cabinet minister said the increase from the current level of 50% will “balance the needs” of various parts of the aviation industry as it recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.A step back towards normal rulesTransport Secretary Grant ShappsThe decision criticised by airlines but welcomed by Heathrow and Gatwick airports.Airlines were traditionally required to use 80% of slots...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

International flight forced to turn around in mid-air after two passengers try to sneak into business class

An international flight was forced to turn around in mid-air after two passengers reportedly tried to sneak into business class. The United Airlines flight from Newark to Tel Aviv was rerouted because of the unruly passengers after staff asked them to show proof that they were sitting in their assigned seats, N12, an Israeli outlet, reported. The altercation prompted the crew to turn around the plane back from its location at the time – the border between the US and Canada – to Newark Liberty International Airport.United Airlines said in a statement that flight 90 was turned around “due...
LIFESTYLE
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

77K+
Followers
42K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy