American Airlines loss narrows on strong holiday travel demand

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. (Thursday Market Open) Equity index futures are pointing to a higher open as investors try to bounce back from two days of selling and a very weak start to 2022. The problem may be that this morning’s rally looks similar to Wednesday where stocks pushed higher before the open but weren’t able to hold the gains. Perhaps Thursday will be different because of some positive earnings announcements; the S&P 500 (SPX) appears to be testing a short-term level of support, and the VIX (Cboe Market Volatility Index) was trading lower before the bell.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO