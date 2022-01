Note: Events are subject to change. Check the website or call before you go. Yes, chocolate lovers, National Chocolate Cake Day is a real thing. To fete the day -- Thursday, Jan. 27 -- Chili's Grill & Bar is giving away 27,000 Molten Chocolate Cakes. To get one, sign up for My Chili's Rewards between Jan. 27 and Feb. 3 and a free cake will be added to your account to redeem within 30 days. Already a member? Order an entree on Jan. 27 and you'll get a free Molten Chocolate Cake.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO