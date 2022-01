I bought U.S. Bancorp during the 2020 pandemic sell-off. I last wrote about U.S. Bancorp (USB) back in July of 2020 in my article Stocks I Bought On The Dip: U.S. Bancorp which was part of a 20 article series I wrote in mid-2020 about all of the S&P 500 stocks I bought during the March sell-off. In USB's case, I actually missed the initial sell-off in March and instead bought a dip that the stock took soon after, on May 13th, 2020. It was the last S&P 500 stock I bought during the 2020 spring decline. The stock has performed very well since then.

