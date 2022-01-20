ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Baker Hughes posts Q4 profit as higher oil prices spur drilling demand

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(Reuters) -Shares of Baker Hughes rose sharply on Thursday after the company reported an adjusted quarterly profit and topped analysts’ earnings expectations as higher crude oil and natural gas prices fuel demand for its equipment and services. Oil prices surged more than 50% last year amid a global...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Why are oil prices high, and any relief in sight?

Anyone who's bought food, paid rent or looked for a used car recently has come up against the billowing inflation that has engulfed the U.S. economy.And, with surging oil prices keeping gasoline high, so has anyone who’s filled up a car.Energy costs have been one of the main drivers of what’s become the highest inflation in a generation. In recent days, the price of a barrel of U.S. benchmark crude oil hit a seven-year high — $87 a barrel, a dizzying jump of about 36% since Dec. 1.That price spike reversed a nearly equally steep plunge that began in...
TRAFFIC
StreetInsider.com

ADM posts record Q4 profit on rising biofuel demand, projects strong 2022

(Reuters) -Global grain trader Archer-Daniels-Midland Co reported a record fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday and said it would continue to cash in on strong demand for crops and biofuel in 2022. Chicago-based ADM's earnings jumped nearly 14% in the quarter as rising biofuel demand and strong ethanol margins doubled operating profit...
DECATUR, IL
kfgo.com

Raytheon profit surges on higher air travel demand

(Reuters) -Raytheon Technologies Corp on Tuesday posted a five-fold rise in quarterly profit as a surge in air travel during the holiday season boosted demand for its aerospace products and services. The U.S. government’s decision ahead of the holidays to open its borders to vaccinated individuals from abroad helped the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petroleum#Oil Company#Crude Oil Prices#Reuters#Ebitda#Tudor#Pickering Holt Co#Lng
Shore News Network

3M profit beats as N95 mask demand surges due to Omicron

(Reuters) -3M Co said on Tuesday demand for its N95 respirators had picked up due to a surge in Omicron-related COVID-19 cases, while reporting better-than-expected quarterly profit as more people purchased its air filters and Scotch-branded products. In December, the United States reported record high COVID-19 cases and hospitalisation rates...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Wall Street ends lower, oil gains as investors await Fed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Wall Street ended the day lower on Tuesday after another tumultuous day of trading while oil jumped more than 2% as geopolitical tensions and Wednesday’s Federal Reserve update occupied investor focus. All three major U.S. stock indices experienced a repeat of Monday’s bumpy trading. They...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Watauga Democrat

AAA: Rising oil prices dragging gas prices in Carolinas higher

CHARLOTTE – Gas prices in the Carolinas are being elevated even higher by the rising cost of crude oil, as the U.S. price for crude increased 6% last week with global supplies struggling to meet demand, according to a January 20 press release from AAA Carolinas. The potential increase in oil demand, coupled with lagging crude production, will only increase prices.
CHARLOTTE, NC
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show weekly U.S. supplies down for crude, up for gasoline

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies declined by 872,000 barrels for the week ended Jan. 21, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed a weekly inventory climb of 2.4 million barrels for gasoline, while distillate supplies fell by 2.2 million barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub edged down by 1 million barrels last week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 2.1 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for a weekly supply increase of 2.2 million barrels for gasoline and an inventory decline of 1.6 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices moved slightly lower in the electronic trading session after the API data. March West Texas Intermediate crude was at $85.20 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $85.60 on the New York Mercantile.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Oil prices bounce back to recoup Monday's loss

Oil futures climbed on Tuesday, shaking off pressure from declines in the U.S. stock market to recoup all of their losses from the previous session and then some. "The market remains fundamentally bullish and conflict with Russia does nothing to alleviate supply-side pressures," said Pratibha Thaker, editorial director, Middle East and Africa, at the Economist Intelligence Unit. "There's still a big issue on the supply side, with OPEC+ unable to even come close to monthly addition targets and it's happening at a time of strong demand," she said. March West Texas Intermediate crude rose $2.29, or nearly 2.8%, to settle at $85.60 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Iraq Is Preparing For Higher Oil Demand

Iraq is already scheduling crude oil shipments for delivery in March thanks to strong demand, the deputy head of the State Organization for the Marketing of Oil, or SOMO, told media in Baghdad, as quoted by Reuters. Ali Nizar also told media that Iraq's oil exports were stable this month...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
texasstandard.org

A return to pre-pandemic oil demand, and limited supply, likely means higher gas prices this year

If projections from the International Energy Agency, or IEA, are accurate, the global oil market is in for another bumpy ride in 2022. Matt Smith, lead oil analyst for the Americas for Kpler, spoke with Texas Standard about what to expect this year, including how an expected return to pre-pandemic levels of oil demand could help stabilize some of the market’s volatility. But will there be enough supply to meet demand, and where do Texas oil producers fit in the equation? Listen to the interview in the audio player above or read the transcript below.
TRAFFIC
Forbes

3M Stock To Trade Higher Post Q4?

3M Company is scheduled to report its Q4 2021 results on Tuesday, January 25. We expect 3M to likely post revenue and earnings above the street expectations, driven by a rebound in the overall economic activity. The company should continue to see robust demand outlook for its home improvement and personal safety products. That said, the chip shortage for the automotive industry may impact 3M’s automotive business.
STOCKS
hypebeast.com

PUMA Q4 Profits Rally Amid Strong Global Demand

Despite supply chain issues and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, sportswear giant. has managed to rally sales in its fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, seeing healthy growth of 14%. In specific figures, sales came in at €1.7 billion EUR, or approximately $1.9 billion USD, marking a €65 million EUR increase over the same period last year. PUMA attributed its success to strong global demand and continued brand momentum, which has been consistent over the past fiscal year, achieving a roughly 32% increase in sales over 2021 to €6.8 billion EUR ($7.7 billion USD) — the highest amount ever recorded for the company.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

U.S. oil rig count falls for first time in 13 weeks -Baker Hughes

(Reuters) - U.S. energy firms this week cut oil rigs for the first time in 13 weeks after crude prices fell for six weeks in a row from late October-early December. Oil prices, meanwhile, have recovered and traded at their highest since 2014 this week. Energy analysts said it usually takes about a month or two for drillers to add or remove rigs following oil price moves.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
invezz.com

Crude oil price prediction: uptrend to linger on despite the profit-taking

Crude oil price is in the red for the third consecutive session. The market is in profit-taking mode after the over seven-year high hit earlier in the week. A build in US inventories further weighed on the commodity. Crude oil price has extended its previous losses as the market remains...
TRAFFIC
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

77K+
Followers
42K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy