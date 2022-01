January 18, 2022 - Great Place to Work Institute and its senior care partner Activated Insights have honored Artis Senior Living with certification as a Great Place to Work. The certification process involved surveying 100% of associates from across Artis Senior Living's 27 communities and evaluating more than 60 elements of team members' experience on the job. These included associate pride in the organization's community impact, belief that their work makes a difference, and feeling their work has special meaning. Rankings are based on associates' experiences, no matter who they are or what they do.

