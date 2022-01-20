ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Legislature passes vaccine tampering bill

By Rayos Syndication User
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08qEQJ_0dqtLiz400

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Intentionally damaging vaccines would be a felony in Wisconsin under a bill with bipartisan support that the state Assembly passed Thursday.

The measure approved on a voice vote comes in response to a pharmacist in a Milwaukee suburb spoiling more than 500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in January 2021. He pleaded guilty to the federal charges and was sentenced to three years in prison.

Bill supporters say state law needs to be clarified because it doesn’t adequately address crimes related to tampering with vaccines and other medical products. The pharmacist who destroyed the vaccine dozes at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton was convicted of two federal charges of attempting to tamper with a consumer product.

The proposal would make it a Class I felony to intentionally make a vaccine unsafe, tainted, spoiled, ineffective, or otherwise unusable. That is punishable by up to 3 1/2 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

The Senate passed the bill in June. It now heads to Gov. Tony Evers for his consideration.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin Assembly OKs vaccine passport ban, immunity waiver

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans who control the Wisconsin Assembly have approved bills that would require employers to count a prior coronavirus infection as an alternative to vaccination and testing and prohibit vaccine passports. Both measures would face a likely veto from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. The governor last year vetoed a GOP bill that would have barred public health...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Grafton, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Vaccines
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Madison, WI
Milwaukee, WI
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Vaccines
City
Milwaukee, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

GOP to vote on tougher penalties for coordinated shoplifting

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Assembly Republicans are set to vote on a bill that would create tougher penalties for coordinated shoplifting. The measure comes in response to reports last year of gangs of shoplifters running rampant through high-end department stores in California. There’s been no reports of similar smash-and-grabs in Wisconsin, but the bill’s chief Senate sponsor, Duey Stroebel, said in written remarks to the Senate judiciary committee that the state must send a strong message that organized theft rings will be punished.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Lawmakers approve contracts for troopers, building trades

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin lawmakers have signed off on new contracts for state troopers, carpenters, bricklayers, electricians and plumbers. The deals for workers other than the state troopers cover the previous and current fiscal years. They call for raises ranging from 1.23% to 1.8%. The University of Wisconsin-Madison and UW System also negotiated deals calling for the same raises...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

US Senate candidate Godlewski unveils rural Wisconsin plan

BELLEVILLE, Wis. (WISC/AP) — Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Sarah Godlewski’s first major policy plan of the campaign focuses on ways to improve life in rural Wisconsin, from bolstering access to health care, helping family farms survive and making broadband internet a public utility. Godlewski is one of several Democrats running to take on Republican Sen. Ron Johnson in November. Lt....
BELLEVILLE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Evers visits broadband grant recipients

REEDSBURG, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers is visiting more recipients of the Broadband Access Grant. On Tuesday, Evers and commissioner Tyler Huebner of the state’s Public Service Commission visited the Reedsburg Utility Commission to present four light-speed grants to businesses in Sauk and Iowa counties. The money comes...
REEDSBURG, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Prison#Covid 19 Vaccine#Wisconsin Legislature#Ap#The State Assembly#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Sentencing date set for Chandler Halderson, man convicted of parents’ murders

MADISON, Wis. — A sentencing date has been set for the Windsor man convicted of killing and dismembering his parents last year. Online court records show Chandler Halderson, 23, has a sentencing hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on March 17. MORE: Full coverage of the Chandler Halderson homicide investigation and trial — live stream, previous stories, timelines and interviews Last...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
896K+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy