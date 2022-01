(BPT) - After a year full of unpredictability, many of us gained a newfound appreciation for our kitchens and the many purposes they serve. The heart of the home is getting the attention it deserves as homeowners realize the importance of having a multi-faceted kitchen and are ready to invest in new solutions for the way we now live. According to a recent U.S. Houzz Kitchen Trends Study, homeowners are likely to focus on upgrades such as countertops, backsplashes and other surface refreshes like island bases and cabinet fronts. These relatively easy updates can be transformative and deliver a dramatic new look in days.

