NIKKOR Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S: a new prime for sports and wildlife

A fourth straight cloudy morning turned into another very long, very excellent morning photo session with the afternoon off. We started doing pleasing blurs of incoming Brandt’s Cormorants. The action was non-stop. With her skeet shooting experience, Carolyn Johnson was a natural. We worked in manual mode with shutter speeds in the 1/20 to 1/60 sec. range and set the ISO so that we were reading +1 2/3 stops off the green water. Easy peasy. When we downloaded at brunch, everyone’s biggest problem was that they were keeping too many pearling blurred images! Then we headed to the cliffs where dozens of breeding plumage adult Pacific-race Brown Pelicans showed up and posed. Cafe Vahik is great not only because they serve large portions of great-tasting, wholesome food, but they have electric outlets and do not mind us staying to work on images for as long as we want. Try the Del Norte Salad! Yikes, I almost forgot: fast, free WiFi!
Comments / 0