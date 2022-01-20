ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NIKKOR Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S: a new prime for sports and wildlife

By Jose Antunes
provideocoalition.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDesigned as a solution to moments when there is no second chance to get a shot, the NIKKOR Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S makes a nice pair with the Nikon Z 9. Price for the lens? $13,999.95. A high performance super-telephoto prime lens for the Nikon Z system,...

www.provideocoalition.com

Comments / 0

provideocoalition.com

The New Canon EOS R5 C Announced With 8K/60P RAW Recording Capabilities

Canon is doing something interesting. They listened to customers and responded by releasing a mirrorless camera capable of recording non-stop, uninterrupted full-frame 8K/60p. And, they’re doing it for a price less expensive than anyone else’s mirrorless 8K/30p cameras, by quite a bit. Today, Canon finally announced the long-awaited EOS R5 C Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera. The EOS R5 C is the first Canon camera to provide internal 8K (8192×4320) 60P Cinema RAW Light recording.
ELECTRONICS
provideocoalition.com

New Canon EOS C70 Firmware Update Includes RAW Recoding Capabilities

Today Canon announced a firmware update for the EOS C70 4K Digital Cinema Camera with the added feature of Cinema RAW Light internal recording and Frame and Interval recording modes. With the announcement of the Canon EOS R5 C, the Canon C70 needed a feature update to keep in line with the raw recording capabilities of all EOS Cinema Cameras.
ELECTRONICS
canonrumors.com

Review: Canon RF 5.2mm f/2.8L Dual Fisheye 3D VR

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. This site contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Bryan at The-Digital-Picture has completed his review of the Canon RF 5.2mm f/2.8 L Dual...
ELECTRONICS
cameratimes.org

Stock Notice: Canon RF 400mm f/2.8L IS USM Lens at Amazon and Adorama

High-performance, Wide-aperture 400mm f/2.8 Super-telephoto Lens, Exclusively for EOS R-series cameras. Optically Identical to EF 400mm f/2.8L IS III USM lens; Minimum Focusing Distance of 8.20 ft. / 2.5 m. Optical Image Stabilization with up to 5.5 Stops* of Shake Correction, Including Three IS Operation Modes. Super Spectra Coating (SSC)...
ELECTRONICS
aithority.com

Nikon Announces NIKKOR Z 400mm f/2.8 Super Telephoto Lens, Learn More At B&H Photo

Photography News: Nikon’s all-new wide-aperture super-telephoto lens features top-of-the-line S-Line optics and Nikon’s best-ever Meso Amorphous and ARNEO Coatings. B&H is excited to announce the release of the Nikon NIKKOR Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S lens. The all-new wide-aperture, super-telephoto lens features a built-in 1.4x teleconverter, giving it an effective focal length of 560mm.
ELECTRONICS
petapixel.com

Nikon Z 28mm f/2.8 Lens Review: Tiny, Mighty, And Cheap

There has been a lot of chatter and excitement surrounding the Nikon Z 28mm f/2.8 lens when it was announced as a special pairing (along with a special version) with the Z fc camera. As one of the smallest and lightest lenses released for the Z mirrorless system that comes paired with one of the shorter focus distances, the $297 “pocket” lens packs a lot of punch in a tiny and affordable package.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

PlayStation VR 2 specification analysis by Digital Foundry

If you are interested in learning more about the new PlayStation VR 2 virtual reality headset and it specifications recently unveiled by Sony, you may be interested in a new video created by the team over at Digital Foundry which provides an overview and analysis of the revealed PSVR 2 specifications.
VIDEO GAMES
birdsasart-blog.com

Anita North Loves Her Sony 70-200mm f/2.8 II!

A fourth straight cloudy morning turned into another very long, very excellent morning photo session with the afternoon off. We started doing pleasing blurs of incoming Brandt’s Cormorants. The action was non-stop. With her skeet shooting experience, Carolyn Johnson was a natural. We worked in manual mode with shutter speeds in the 1/20 to 1/60 sec. range and set the ISO so that we were reading +1 2/3 stops off the green water. Easy peasy. When we downloaded at brunch, everyone’s biggest problem was that they were keeping too many pearling blurred images! Then we headed to the cliffs where dozens of breeding plumage adult Pacific-race Brown Pelicans showed up and posed. Cafe Vahik is great not only because they serve large portions of great-tasting, wholesome food, but they have electric outlets and do not mind us staying to work on images for as long as we want. Try the Del Norte Salad! Yikes, I almost forgot: fast, free WiFi!
PHOTOGRAPHY
birdsasart-blog.com

Sony 70-200 f/2.8II Rockin' San Diego as Predicted!

Please leave a comment letting us know which of today’s featured images floats you boat and why you made your choice. “Whatever floats your boat” pays homage to my late-friend, the very dear Dr. Hugh P. Smith. What’s Up?. Carolyn’s daughter Marni made it for both...
ELECTRONICS
Photofocus

Nikon announces Z 400mm f/2.8 with built-in teleconverter

Late Tuesday night, Nikon announced the upcoming NIKKOR Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S, a high performance super-telephoto prime lens for the Nikon Z system that opens creative possibilities for professionals photographing sports and wildlife. The lens features a built-in 1.4x teleconverter, allowing a focal length of up to 560mm, and weighs only 6.5 pounds.
ELECTRONICS
ephotozine.com

Nikkor Z 24-120mm F/4 S Lens Review

Adding to the S-Line of superior lenses for the Nikon Z mirrorless system, we have the Nikkor Z 24-120mm f/4 S zoom. This covers from a very useful ultra-wide 24mm to a moderately long telephoto 120mm, making this an ideal general-purpose optic. Be it landscapes, architecture or portraits this new lens should cover them all with ease. We have seen some spectacular lenses for the Z system, so let's couple this up with the 45MP Nikon Z7 II and see if Nikon is keeping up the high standards they have set for themselves, and we have come to expect.
ELECTRONICS
provideocoalition.com

XTCase: how to protect your smartphone’s camera lens

For a cell phone’s camera lens to do its job properly, it is important to keep it clean and protected. A smartphone case with a lens cap cover for iPhone, Samsung and Xiaomi smartphones is the solution. The best way to ensure you get the best performance from your...
CELL PHONES
canonrumors.com

Stock Notice: Refurbished Canon RF 24-70mm f/2.8L IS USM

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. This site contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Canon USA has restocked refurbished Canon RF 24-70mm f/2.8L IS USM lenses. Inventory levels are...
ELECTRONICS
provideocoalition.com

Sachtler expands its aktiv fluid head product range

With three new models added to the award-winning fluid head built for speed, Sachtler confirms that that camera operators with heavier payloads up to 16kg can use its flowtech tripod range. The new aktiv10T, aktiv12T and aktiv14T 100mm fluid heads bring the speed and control benefits of aktiv to camera...
ELECTRONICS
provideocoalition.com

What is a “Cinema Camera”? A Canon C70 Review and Discussion

I’m not going to lie to you: I’ve been sitting on this review pretty much all year. If I had to distill the “why” down to a simple answer, it’s that the C70 is great. It’s just a great camera. You want one? Get one. It’s worth the money, and you won’t be disappointed. Even in 5 years I don’t see this being a camera left by the way-side. I certainly want one, even as a C500mkII owner. I also know plenty of people who traded their Komodos in for a C70, if that means anything, plus the C70 is actually available *cough* and currently holds LensRentals.com’s top most rented new camera and apparently wins by a mile. Chris Ray and I were chatting about it at the recent Filmtools Cineshred event, and he was saying it’s become his workhorse. He talked about it recently with Filmtools in regards to shooting his new documentary. In any case, we both agree that the C70 is a top-tier camera worthy of any filmmakers toolkit.
ELECTRONICS
photographyblog.com

Nikon Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S Review

The Nikon Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S is a professional super-telephoto zoom lens for Nikon Z-series full-frame mirrorless cameras. It features a very complex optical structure comprised of 25 elements in 20 groups, including 6 ED elements, 2 super-ED elements, elements with Nano Crystal and ARNEO coats, and a fluorine-coated front lens element.
ELECTRONICS

