Legislative Column from Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay. The recently unveiled executive budget proposal should be no surprise to anyone who has lived in New York in the last decade. Spending is looking again to be record-setting, and the $216 billion proposal on the table would represent the largest in the history of the state if passed as it stands. As history has shown, that number could very well go up depending on the budget negotiations of a legislative Majority that has shown zero interest in fiscal prudence.

FULTON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO