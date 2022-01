Work is scheduled to resume in March on the reconstruction of Wolf Road in Wheeling. The project includes total roadway and right of way reconstruction, including the replacement of the two-lane asphalt road with a concrete three-lane roadway, from Milwaukee Avenue to just north of Hintz Road. Existing drainage ditches will be replaced with underground stormwater pipe and two signals on Dundee Road and one signal on Wolf Road will be modernized.

WHEELING, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO