British journalist Gary Burgess died on Saturday (1 January) after he was diagnosed with terminal cancer. He was 46. On Sunday (2 January), ITV confirmed that Burgess had “died peacefully” at a hospice in New Jersey, US where he has lived since 2012. In 2011, the Manchester-born journalist began working with ITV as a channel reporter in Guernsey, before relocating to New Jersey the following year.Burgess was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 1999. He received treatment for tumours in 2015 and 2016. The broadcaster documented his condition online, posting regular updates about his diagnoses, treatment and recovery on a blog...

CANCER ・ 22 DAYS AGO