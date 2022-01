Take sensitive and important files off your desktop. Back those things up whether its on the cloud or an external hard drive. You don’t want to end up in a pinch because you never saved those files someplace safer. Also, delete all of those old programs you never use anymore. This could clear up a decent amount of space. Keep your machine up to date on its operating system. Do the updates that are available…even minor ones can patch major security issues and vulnerabilities. Finally, don’t forget about all that grime and dust that gets on the outside. A microfiber cloth can help with that but for stubborn smudges, use a bit of distilled water.

COMPUTERS ・ 10 DAYS AGO