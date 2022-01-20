Tesla Berlin factory will elect works council on Feb 28

A few years ago, Ford created an in-house startup incubator called FordX to create and support mobility technologies. FordX has gone public with its newest enterprise called Canopy, a 60/40 joint venture with security company ADT. Canopy wants to do for vehicles what Ring has done for front porches and driveways, namely, provide 24-hour live-streamable video coverage of what's happening around a car and respond to potential threats by voice or something more. The first product won't launch in the U.S. and the UK until next year, aimed at commercial van and pickup owners. It will be an easily installable camera fitted with multiple sensor types like radar and acoustic sensors that would go in a van's cargo area or on the back of a pickup cab looking at the bed. And yes, it will operate via a subscription service.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO