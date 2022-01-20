ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla Berlin factory will elect works council on Feb 28

By Reuters
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN — Tesla's Berlin factory will elect its first works council on Feb. 28, Germany's largest union IG Metall said on Thursday, expressing concern that it was too soon for the election to result in a truly representative body. Only one in six of the roughly 12,000 workers...

insideevs.com

160 Made In Germany Tesla Model Y Spotted At Tesla Giga Berlin

The latest drone flyovers of the Tesla Giga Berlin plant in Grünheide near Berlin, Germany reveal a growing number of Made-in-Germany (MIG) cars sitting in the parking lot. According to Tobias Lindh's report (video recorded on January 21), there are about 160 MIG Tesla Model Y (see from 12:14). On top of that comes the cars that left the plant for tests, including the ones in Norway.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Shares Graffiti On Giga Berlin Walls: Is Tesla European Production Set To Begin?

Tesla, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Giga Berlin has been a non-starter, primarily due to opposition from local environmental groups. What Happened: Tesla shared an image of Graffiti art at Giga Berlin on its official Twitter account on Friday, and the tweet was promptly retweeted by its flamboyant CEO Elon Musk. The graffiti is a collage of two paintings, with one showing a man wearing a mask and the other revealing a hand holding a ball extending from a building, on which Giga is written.
BUSINESS
Autoblog

Ford and ADT create Canopy vehicle protection system

A few years ago, Ford created an in-house startup incubator called FordX to create and support mobility technologies. FordX has gone public with its newest enterprise called Canopy, a 60/40 joint venture with security company ADT. Canopy wants to do for vehicles what Ring has done for front porches and driveways, namely, provide 24-hour live-streamable video coverage of what's happening around a car and respond to potential threats by voice or something more. The first product won't launch in the U.S. and the UK until next year, aimed at commercial van and pickup owners. It will be an easily installable camera fitted with multiple sensor types like radar and acoustic sensors that would go in a van's cargo area or on the back of a pickup cab looking at the bed. And yes, it will operate via a subscription service.
BUSINESS
torquenews.com

Tesla Epic Giga Berlin Art

There's some mysterious epic Giga Berlin art for Tesla at its Germany factory. Let's take a look at what the art is!. We see some new pictures of art at Giga Berlin. This is an added layer of uniqueness to the Germany Giga factory and it could mean that production is just around the corner. Or it could mean that Tesla and its employees are twiddling their thumbs trying to stay busy while the final approval process is done.
DESIGN
Elon Musk
torquenews.com

Tesla Volume Production in Giga-Berlin By Mid-February; Elon Musk Visiting

Volume production at Tesla Giga-Berlin is apparently imminent: Elon Musk is planning a visit in mid-February that would coincide, by all accounts, with the official start of production. After denying that the visit was going to take place this week, Elon Musk has confirmed that he plans to fly to...
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

Tesla Giga Berlin: More Than 100 MIG Tesla Model Y In Parking Lot

One of the latest drone flyovers of the Tesla Giga Berlin plant in Grünheide near Berlin, Germany indicate that Tesla has already produced a substantial number of pre-production Model Y. Tobias Lindh reports that more than 100 units were seen in the parking lot on January 18. We don't...
CARS
theregister.com

Fire in Berlin factory won't 'significantly' impact output, says ASML

ASML – the outfit that oufits the chipmakers with chipmakers – believes the recent fire at its Berlin factory on 2 January will not have a "significant impact" on its output in 2022. The €262.42bn market cap company, which reported full year 2021 results today, went on to...
BUSINESS
#Election#Works Council#Tesla Berlin#Ig Metall#Twitter
Autoblog

Ford sees $8.2 billion gain on its investment following Rivian’s IPO

Ford Motor Co. expects to record a gain of $8.2 billion in the fourth quarter on its investment in Rivian Automotive Inc. after the electric-truck maker’s blockbuster initial public offering late last year. The legacy automaker disclosed the gain Tuesday along with several special items it intends to report...
BUSINESS
torquenews.com

Tesla Giga Berlin Model Model Ys To Pickup Elon Musk at The Airport

Hours ago I got a word from Tesla Giga Berlin employee who revealed some very interesting details about the production start at Giga Berlin, Elon Musk’s arrival and Model Y vehicles produced at Giga Berlin for test purposes. There was a word in the media that Tesla CEO Elon...
ECONOMY
CultureMap Dallas

Tesla revs up for vehicle production at new billion-dollar Texas factory

The wait is nearly over. Within the next several days, Tesla reportedly will start production of electric vehicles at its new Texas factory, just east of Austin. Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities who tracks Tesla, wrote in a January 8 research note that based on the firm’s analysis, “it appears paperwork is now clearing the way for Model Y production starting over the next 7-10 days.” Several media outlets have reported on Ives’ research note.
AUSTIN, TX
Berlin, DE
Germany
teslarati.com

Tesla Giga Berlin’s approval process won’t be affected by water supply lawsuit: Minister Steinbach

On Wednesday, January 12, Brandenburg’s Economics Minister Jörg Steinbach stated that the Frankfurt (Oder) administrative court’s judgment on the water supply lawsuit concerning Eggersdorf waterworks would not affect Tesla Giga Berlin’s approval process. Tesla Giga Berlin has not received a final approval from Brandenburg’s State Office...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Tesla Secures Green Light To Build More Test Cars At Giga Berlin

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has secured the green light to build more test cars at Giga Berlin, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing a spokeswoman for the environment ministry in the state of Brandenburg. What Happened: The Elon Musk-led Tesla can build as many as 2,000 electric vehicles at Giga...
BUSINESS
Detroit News

Tesla gets OK to build more test cars at unfinished German factory

Tesla Inc. won approval to build more test cars at its unfinished German factory as the U.S. electric-vehicle maker continues to wait for final permitting of the project. Tesla can test as many as 2,000 EVs at the factory outside Berlin, up from 250 previously, Frauke Zelt, a spokeswoman for the environment ministry in the state of Brandenburg, said Tuesday.
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

Tesla Approved To Produce 2,000 Model Y Bodies At Giga Berlin

According to a recent article published by Electrek, Tesla may still be facing delays related to officially opening its new factory in Berlin, Germany. The most recent reported problems have come down to environmental approval, which will come from the Brandenburg State Environment Ministry. However, the department is making an exception to allow Tesla to manufacture 2,000 Model Y bodies in the meantime.
BUSINESS
Autoblog

VW and Bosch team up to boost Europe's battery ambitions

BERLIN — Volkswagen and Bosch have agreed to set up a joint venture by the end of this year to equip battery cell factories and help make Europe self-sufficient in battery production. The venture will deliver battery production systems and assist battery cell manufacturers in scaling up and maintaining...
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Electric Car With The Longest Range

Electric cars were a novelty a decade ago. Tesla was founded in 2003 but did not have meaningful sales until its Model S sedan was released in 2012. In the fourth quarter of last year, it delivered 308,000 vehicles. Today, Tesla is the most valuable company in the world, with a market capitalization of $948 […]
CARS

