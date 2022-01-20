Bob Bagley Announces Yuba County Supervisor Run

The SAT, once viewed as a critical step to getting into college, will be shorter and administered online amid a major shift in its format brought on by the pandemic and the test's growing irrelevance. The paper test currently takes roughly three hours to complete, but the digital version will...
Pfizer and BioNTech announced Tuesday that they have started a clinical trial testing a modified Covid-19 vaccine to protect against the supercontagious omicron variant of the coronavirus. The drugmakers said they aim to enroll up to 1,420 healthy adults ages 18 to 55 in the trial, which will evaluate whether...
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutors at the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights played videos Tuesday that showed the Black man gasping for air as bystanders warned that fellow Officer Derek Chauvin was killing him. Footage shown at...
President Biden ’s irritation with questions and coverage from Fox News is starting to break through the surface. Biden in the last week has twice snapped at reporters for Fox News and was caught on a live mic on Monday describing the network’s White House correspondent Peter Doocy in decidedly impolitic terms after a question about inflation, which is widely seen as cutting into the president’s approval ratings.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced on Tuesday that she will run for reelection in 2022, quelling speculation for now that this year may be her last in Congress. Pelosi, who was first elected to the House in a 1987 special election, said the U.S. democracy is “at risk,” which makes the upcoming election “crucial.”
Sir Elton John is rescheduling his Dallas shows after testing positive for COVID-19, the star wrote on Instagram Tuesday. He had just started back on his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour last week. "It's always a massive disappointment to move shows and I'm so sorry to anyone who's been inconvenienced...
