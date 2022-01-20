ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Data of 515,000 vulnerable people stolen in Red Cross attack

By Alex Scroxton,
Computer Weekly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe personal data of 515,000 highly vulnerable global citizens has been compromised in a cyber attack on the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), perpetrated through the systems of a Switzerland-based managed storage services provider with which the organisation contracts. The data relates to the organisation’s Restoring Family...

www.computerweekly.com

inforisktoday.com

Update: 'This Was a Targeted Attack,' Says Red Cross

Data on more than 515,000 highly vulnerable people has been compromised as the result of a supply chain cyberattack, the International Committee of the Red Cross has disclosed. While the ICRC declined to name the partner that was hacked, Crystal Wells, media and editorial manager of the ICRC, tells Information...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

International Red Cross hack exposes half a million vulnerable people

Hackers targeting the International Red Cross (ICRC) have stolen the personal details of more than half a million "highly vulnerable" people. The humanitarian organisation, which works with victims of war, the missing and detainees around the world, said it had been the victim of a "sophisticated cyber-attack". It is unclear...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

A Red Cross hack is victimizing the most vulnerable

Welcome to The Cybersecurity 202! This weekend I made the Genurken-flürken cake from Rose Nylund (Betty White), as developed by the Forum of Fargo-Moorhead. I highly recommend it. Below: The Biden administration is mulling serious tech export restrictions if Russia invades Ukraine, and Wisconsin's partisan election investigation is running...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The New Humanitarian

Comment: Red Cross data hack

The fallout is just beginning after what data privacy researchers say could be the biggest-ever breach of humanitarian data. The New Humanitarian spoke to Zara Rahman, acting executive director of The Engine Room, a tech and data non-profit, to find out why this huge hack at the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on 19 January shouldn’t come as a surprise, and what the aid sector needs to do to protect itself — and vulnerable people.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Yemen rescuers comb rubble as coalition slammed over prison attack

Yemeni rescue workers searched through rubble for survivors Sunday, two days after an attack on a prison killed at least 70 people, as an aid group said the Saudi-led coalition has "no way to deny" it hit the facility in an air strike. Digging through the debris with their bare hands, the rescue teams combed the destroyed prison in rebel-held Saada, with nearby hospitals already overwhelmed by more than 200 killed or wounded. "Rescue operations are still ongoing," International Committee of the Red Cross spokesman Basheer Omar told AFP, adding they were still looking for "missing and dead people". The Saudi-led coalition that has been fighting the Iran-backed rebels since 2015 has denied carrying out the attack. It coincided with another strike further south that knocked out the country's internet. The network was still down on Sunday, the NetBlocks web monitor said.
MIDDLE EAST
bleepingcomputer.com

FinalSite: No school data stolen in ransomware attack behind site outages

FinalSite announced today the findings of a six-day investigation into last week's ransomware attack, stating it found no evidence schools' data accessed or stolen by hackers. FinalSite is a software as a service (SaaS) provider that provides website hosting, design, and content management systems to educational institutions, including K-12 school districts and universities.
EDUCATION
hometownstations.com

There is a critical shortage of blood supply and the American Red Cross is urging people to donate

The American Red Cross has issued a critical call for blood donations. The agency says it’s the worst blood shortage in a decade. The low blood levels are causing concern risks for patient care and is forcing doctors to make difficult decisions on who gets transfusions. All types, especially type “O” are needed along with platelet donations. Medical officials say this is a way we all can help during this crisis.
ADVOCACY
Syracuse.com

Red Cross assisting four people after Salina house fire

Salina, N.Y. -- The Red Cross is assisting four people that were affected by a house fire Tuesday morning in the town of Salina. The fire was reported around 11 a.m. on Sherwood Lane, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. When crews arrived there was smoke coming from the...
SALINA, NY
Computer Weekly

Ransomware attacks dropped 37% in December, claims NCC

Ransomware attacks decreased in volume by 37% in December 2021, with the total number of known victims falling from 318 to 200, according to the latest monthly data gleaned from NCC Group’s Strategic Threat Intelligence Team. However, this should not be taken as a sign that the threat of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Miami

International Health Officials Investigating ‘Stealth Omicron’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — International health officials are now monitoring a new subvariant of Omicron. The UK Health Security Agency has declared BA.2 a “variant under investigation.” The World Health Organization has reported cases of BA.2 in at least 40 countries, including the United States. The subvariant, which has been dubbed “stealth Omicron,” was reportedly first identified in India and South Africa in late December 2021. Dr. Vipin M. Vashishtha reports BA.2 “has 28 unique mutations.” What do we know about BA.2-sub-lineage of Omicron? Is BA.2 different? BA.2 shares 32 mutations w/ BA.1, but it also has 28 unique mutations. Some diff in S1. E is the same, N & M are diff in 1 mutation between the two variants.And…quite a difference when we go to ORF1ab. 1/ https://t.co/qMjHUsV4J4 pic.twitter.com/sn0TB8avx3 — Vipin M. Vashishtha (@vipintukur) January 19, 2022 Because of the constituent growth across multiple countries, Vashishtha believes “BA.2 may be some degree more transmissible than BA.1.” While Vashishtha said this subvariant may replace BA.1, he believes it’s unlikely to cause a second wave of Omicron. Denmark’s Statens Serum Institut noted that “initial analysis shows no differences in hospitalizations for BA.2 compared to BA.1.”
WORLD
TechRadar

Red Cross cyberattack sees data of thousands at-risk people stolen

A supply chain attack has resulted in the data of more than half a million “highly vulnerable people” stolen from Red Cross systems. A contractor for the Swiss-based International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) fell victim to a cyberattack recently, with unknown malicious actors making away with sensitive data on more than 515,000 individuals.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Data of ‘highly vulnerable’ war victims compromised in massive Red Cross cyber attack

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said it became a victim of a sophisticated cyber security attack this week, and personal details of highly vulnerable people were breached.The attack compromised the personal data of more than 515,000 “highly vulnerable people”, including “those separated from their families due to conflict, migration and disaster, missing persons and their families, and people in detention”, the organisation said on Wednesday in a statement. It added that the target was a contractor used by the Geneva-based organisation to store its data but did not name the company.The compromised data originated from at least...
PUBLIC SAFETY
inforisktoday.com

PUBLIC SAFETY

