Emmy-winning actor and comic Louie Anderson, who died Friday of cancer, made many visits to Atlanta over the years, mostly for stand-up shows. He shot scenes of “Coming 2 America” with Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall in Atlanta in 2019. The film came out in 2021 on Amazon Prime. In the original 1988 film, he played an employee at McDowell’s in Queens, New York. In the sequel, he had moved to Zamunda working at the McDowell’s there.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO