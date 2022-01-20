ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It's a wrap for Keerthy Suresh, Tovino Thomas-starrer 'Vaashi'

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): Actor Keerthy Suresh, who recently announced her recovery from COVID-19, has finally wrapped the shooting for her upcoming film 'Vaashi' with co-star Tovino Thomas...

