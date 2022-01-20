An epitome of affairs; Lalluram emerges as a maestro

Editor’s note: This column is part of a travelogue series outlining columnist Andrew Parrott’s circuitous road to residence in Fat City, and beyond. In 2007 I surprised my college girlfriend with a trip to Cuba (let’s call her “Yvette” for the purposes of anonymity surrounding past criminal actions). Yvette had previously only traveled abroad to Cancun. Accordingly, her understanding of our escapade was an elaborate web of fabrication, withheld information and outright lies on my part. For U.S. Citizens — the “freest people in the world” — tourist travel to Cuba both is and was theoretically punishable by fines up to $250,000 and 10 years’ imprisonment. I knew that if I shared this information at the outset, she would never agree to the trip. That is why, 45 minutes before deplaning and going through customs in Memphis, Tennessee, on our return to the U.S. from Mexico, Yvette was cursing at me.

