Relationships

Wedding bells for Downton’s Michelle Dockery and Jasper Waller-Bridge

By Annabel Sampson
tatler.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichelle Dockery – better known to some as the porcelain-skinned Lady Mary of Julian Fellowes’ Downton Abbey – is to be married to none other than the brother of Fleabag creator, Phoebe Waller-Bridge. That being, Jasper Waller-Bridge, 34, a TV and film producer. An announcement in...

www.tatler.com

