Jio Estonia, University of Oulu announce collaboration for 6G

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOulu [Finland], January 20 (ANI): Jio Estonia OU, a unit of Reliance Industries Limited, and the University of Oulu have decided to collaborate for 6G technology by bringing together a world-class pool of expertise from industry and academia. The collaboration will foster entrepreneurship by bringing together a world-class pool...

