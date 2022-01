A new restaurant has moved into the old Pearl Street Pub in downtown Albany. It's called the Skinny Pancake and it specializes in all different varieties of crepes. Crepes which are thin pancakes that are filled with everything from chicken to fruit and other delicious items stuffed inside now have a home on Pearl Street. The Skinny Pancake originally started in Burlington, Vermont, and has eight locations across the state. But now, for the first time, they have expanded into New York.

ALBANY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO