These Ripple Sleep products are being launched by the brand to provide consumers with a cannabis-powered way to get a better night's rest. The products come in the form of the Sleep QuickDissolves and the Sleep QuickGummies, which are formulated with 10mg of THC and 5mg of CBN and 5mg of THC and 2.5mg of CBN, respectively. Each pack of the products contains a total of 100mg of THC and 50mg of CBN, and are being launched at 17 Star Buds dispensary locations in Colorado.

COLORADO STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO