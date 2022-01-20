ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hills: New Beginnings Canceled After 2 Seasons

The Hills: New Beginnings has been cancelled after two seasons. MTV confirmed on Thursday that they would not be renewing the revival for a third season. Though The Hills: New Beginnings has come to a close, there is still...

