Iowa State

KAUFMANN TABLES 2022 DISCUSSION OF EMINENT DOMAIN CHANGES

By O. KAY HENDERSON
KBOE Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRADIO IOWA – The chairman of an Iowa House committee says after “careful consideration,” he’s decided now is not the time to change state law governing when property may be seized...

kboeradio.com

