Africa

U.N. Mali mission to resume flights suspended because of sanctions

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAMAKO (Reuters) – The United Nations peacekeeping mission in Mali said on Thursday it would resume regular flights after they were grounded over the weekend because of regional sanctions. West Africa’s main political and economic bloc levied broad sanctions against Mali earlier this month after its military-led interim...

