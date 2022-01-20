ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Testing times for Australian Open amid COVID-19 pandemic

By BRUCE MATTHEWS
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMELBOURNE, Australia -- The safety protocols for COVID-19 have been a touchy subject at the Australian Open, particularly after nine-time champion Novak Djokovic was deported for failing to meet the country's strict vaccination requirements. So Olympic champion Alexander Zverev attracted wide attention after his second-round match when he said...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rafael Nadal reaches Australian Open quarters but Alexander Zverev suffers loss

Rafael Nadal survived the longest tie-break of his career to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals – and then saw Alexander Zverev taken out of his path.Nadal would have expected to have to get past the third seed to reach the last four but Zverev’s underachievement at the grand slams went on as he was beaten in straight sets by Denis Shapovalov.Nadal was up against veteran Frenchman Adrian Mannarino and the match was all-but decided in an epic first-set tie-break lasting nearly half an hour.Mannarino had four set points before Nadal finally took it 16-14 on his seventh chance thanks...
TENNIS
The Independent

Nick Kyrgios claims he was threatened by opponents’ coach

Nick Kyrgios has claimed he was threatened by the coach and trainer of his doubles opponents at the Australian Open on Friday.Kyrgios and his good friend Thanasi Kokkinakis pulled off one of the results of the tournament so far by defeating top seeds Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic in the second round of the men’s doubles.It was another raucous atmosphere but the flash point appears to have been when Kyrgios hit one of the Croatian duo with the ball.😂😂 that was crazy!! Mans thought it was @ufc https://t.co/TCYCRCj3E5— Thanasi Kokkinakis (@TKokkinakis) January 21, 2022Kyrgios wrote on Twitter: “Just letting you...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Person
Andy Murray
Person
Novak Djokovic
The Independent

Australian Open 2022: No disgrace in defeat for Naomi Osaka as Rafael Nadal delivers statement victory

For Naomi Osaka, defeat in the Australian Open third round was a sign of progress rather than crisis. Osaka returned to Melbourne as the defending champion and ignored the tumult she has endured over the past year, and if her main priority now is just to recapture a simpler joy of playing tennis, it frequently shone through in a match that delivered relentless fireworks against Amanda Anisimova. It was a breathtaking 135-minute contest that demanded the biggest spotlight in Melbourne Park, even if it had not been selected for the main stage. A battle of power and supreme ball-striking,...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Pcr
The Independent

Defending champion Naomi Osaka knocked out – day five at the Australian Open

Amanda Anisimova claimed the biggest result of the Australian Open so far as she knocked out defending champion Naomi Osaka in the third round.The young American won a big-hitting battle on a deciding tie-break and will next face world number one Ashleigh Barty who eased to victory over Camila Giorgi.Rafael Nadal dropped his first set of the tournament but recovered to beat Karen Khachanov while Matteo Berrettini edged a five-set struggle against 18-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz.Picture of the dayStat of the dayStanding STRONG 💪@MattBerrettini holds off Alcaraz 6-2 7-6(3) 4-6 2-6 7-6(10-5) to tie Fabio Fognini and Adriano Panatta...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Australian Open
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Can Anisimova be Barty-pooper? Nadal eyes Zverev quarter-final

Giant-killer Amanda Anisimova, fresh from knocking out defending champion Naomi Osaka, will have world number one Ashleigh Barty in her sights when the Australian Open hits the last-16 stage on Sunday. Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal, who says he is having "a very special week" after coming back from an injury-ravaged 2021, is one win away from the men's quarter-finals and a potential last-eight showdown with world number three Alexander Zverev. But the whole of Australia will be watching their idol Barty to see whether she can keep the Melbourne Park party going in search of a maiden triumph to add to her Roland Garros and Wimbledon crowns. The fearless 20-year-old Anisimova will be out to gatecrash the night-time festivities on Rod Laver Arena by claiming another famous win against Barty, who has only dropped eight games as she inches towards a maiden Grand Slam crown on home soil.
TENNIS
The Independent

Dan Evans defeat ends British interest in singles at Australian Open

British interest in singles ended in disappointing fashion at the Australian Open with a straight-sets defeat for Dan Evans against ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the third round.Evans had won their only previous meeting at the same venue 12 months ago to claim his only ATP Tour title – the Murray River Open – but a repeat never looked on the cards from the moment he dumped a forehand volley into the net to lose the opening set.Auger-Aliassime had spent eight hours on court in his first two rounds but Evans was unable to make this an extended stay on...
TENNIS
AFP

Cornet upsets Halep in brutal heat to make Slam quarter on 63rd attempt

Unseeded French veteran Alize Cornet upset Simona Halep at the Australian Open in brutal heat Monday to make her first Grand Slam quarter-final on her 63rd attempt. Both players struggled as the temperatures hit 33 Celsius (91 Fahrenheit) on Rod Laver Arena, but it was the 32-year-old who prevailed 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 in a gruelling 2hr 33min. She will now play 27th-seeded Danielle Collins for a place in the semis after the American outlasted Elise Mertens 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in a near three-hour epic. The breakthrough has been a long time coming for Cornet, who made her Grand Slam debut at the French Open in 2005 but had never been past the fourth round before.
TENNIS
The Independent

Aryna Sabalenka laughs off serving slump to reach Australian Open fourth round

Aryna Sabalenka was able to laugh about her service struggles after battling through to the fourth round of the Australian Open.The world number two has served 80 double faults during her first five matches of the season but is at least happy that the numbers are heading in the right direction.She said after beating Marketa Vondrousova 4-6 6-3 6-1: “I’m really happy right now, and mostly really happy that I made only 10 double faults.”It's all about taking the positives 😂 @SabalenkaA · #AusOpen · #AO2022 pic.twitter.com/OJioA8Zmen— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 22, 2022Sabalenka has had to come from a set down...
TENNIS
The Independent

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis reach Australian Open men’s doubles quarter-finals

Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares’ Australian Open hopes ended in the third round of the men’s doubles but Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis continued their crowd-pleasing run.Kyrgios and Kokkinakis caused one of the upsets of the tournament in the previous round by taking out top seeds Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic, with Kyrgios then accusing the coach and trainer of the Croatians of threatening him.There was another packed crowd and lively atmosphere on Kia Arena as Kyrgios and Kokkinakis, who were Wimbledon junior doubles champions in 2013, took on Ariel Behar of Uruguay and Ecuador’s Gonzalo Escobar.And the Australians came...
TENNIS
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
21K+
Followers
143K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy