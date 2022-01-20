ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turkey, Qatar reached pending deal on Kabul airport security -Turkish sources

By Syndicated Content
ktwb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey and Qatar have reached an agreement on ensuring security at Kabul’s main airport should they be awarded the mission amid ongoing talks with the Taliban government, Turkish diplomatic sources said on Thursday. Kabul’s international airport is landlocked Afghanistan’s main air link to the...

FOX59

US detains smuggling ship, UK seizes drugs in Mideast waters

The U.S. Navy says it seized a boat in the Gulf of Oman carrying fertilizer used to make explosives that was caught last year smuggling weapons to Yemen. The British royal navy says it confiscated 1,041 kilograms (2,295 pounds) of illegal drugs in the same waters. The interdictions announced Sunday are the latest in the volatile waters of the Persian Gulf as American and British authorities step up seizures of contraband amid the grinding conflict in Yemen and ongoing drug trafficking in the region. The U.S. Navy’s Mideast-based 5th Fleet said the suspected smuggling ship was sailing from Iran on a well-worn maritime arms trafficking route to war-ravaged Yemen.
WORLD
The Independent

UAE says it intercepts 2 ballistic missilles over Abu Dhabi

The United Arab Emirates intercepted two ballistic missiles targeting Abu Dhabi early Monday, its state-run news agency reported, the latest attack to target the Emirati capital.The attack on Abu Dhabi, after another last week killed three people and wounded six, further escalates tensions across the Persian Gulf as Yemen's yearslong civil war grinds on. That war, pitting Iranian-backed Houthi rebels against a Saudi-led coalition, has become a regional conflict as negotiations continue over Tehran's tattered nuclear deal with world powers. The collapse of the accord has sparked years of attacks across the region.The state-run WAM news agency said that...
MIDDLE EAST
Person
Andrew Mills
The Independent

Houthis target Abu Dhabi with further ballistic missile attacks

The United Arab Emirates said that it had averted an attack from Yemen’s Houthi fighters and intercepted two Houthi ballistic missiles targeting the country, state media reported on Monday.State-run WAM news agency said air defence forces had intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles targeting the UAE, fired by the “Houthi terrorist militia”.The defence ministry said that there were no casualties.The government has “full readiness to deal with any threats,” and will “take all necessary measures to protect the UAE from any attacks,” said the report quoting the ministry.The missile fire interrupted services at Abu Dhabi International Airport for an hour...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Taliban, Afghan civil society 'break the ice' in Oslo

Talks in Oslo Sunday between the Taliban and Afghan civil society members served as an "icebreaker", on the eve of their meeting with Western diplomats to discuss human rights and the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, an Afghan participant said. Thomas West, the US special representative for Afghanistan, tweeted on Sunday: "As we seek to address humanitarian crisis together with allies, partners, and relief orgs, we will continue clear-eyed diplomacy with the Taliban regarding our concerns and our abiding interest in a stable, rights-respecting and inclusive Afghanistan."
WORLD
Seekingalpha.com

Turkish lira strengthens as Turkey, UAE agree to $5B currency swap

IShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) climbs 6.5% after Turkey's central bank and the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates agree to a bilateral currency swap between the UAE Dirham and the Turkish lira. The Turkish lira strengthens 1.16% against the U.S. dollar in midafternoon trading. In the past year,...
BUSINESS
AFP

Taliban hail Oslo meet as success 'in itself'

On their first visit to Europe since returning to power, the Taliban held landmark talks with Western diplomats in Oslo on Monday over the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, a meeting the Islamist regime's delegation called an "achievement in itself". The international community has however insisted the Taliban must respect human rights before aid can resume as hunger threatens more than half of Afghanistan's population. Having accepted a controversial invitation from Norway, the Taliban were holding talks on Monday with representatives of the United States, France, Britain, Germany, Italy, the European Union and Norway. The closed-door discussions were taking place at the Soria Moria Hotel, on a snowy hilltop outside Oslo, with the Taliban delegation led by Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, who hailed the fact that the meeting took place as a success in its own right.
WORLD
AFP

Yemen rebels fire missiles at UAE, Saudi Arabia as tensions soar

Yemeni rebels fired missiles at the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia Monday, with the US mobilising to help intercept them and a Saudi-led coalition hitting back by blowing up the insurgents' launchpad. The latest intra-regional exchanges of fire propelled into a second week a sharp escalation of hostilities stemming from Yemen's civil war, where Saudi Arabia, the UAE and others support the government against the Iran-backed Huthi rebels. Witnesses saw bright flashes arcing over the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi in the early hours as two ballistic missiles were intercepted, scattering debris. US Central Command said later on Monday that its forces at Al-Dhafra airbase near Abu Dhabi "engaged two inbound missile threats with multiple Patriot interceptors coincident to efforts by the armed forces of the UAE."
MIDDLE EAST
kfgo.com

Russia, Ukraine warm to Turkey helping ease tensions -Turkish sources

ANKARA (Reuters) – Both Russia and Ukraine are open to the idea of Turkey playing a role to ease tensions between the two countries, as proposed by Ankara in November, Turkish diplomatic sources said on Thursday. Turkey is also holding talks on hosting the next meeting of the OSCE...
POLITICS
Travel Weekly

SunExpress to offer Turkey flights from five UK airports

SunExpress, a joint venture between Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines, is expanding its UK network to connect five British airports with destinations in Turkey this summer. It will offer flights from Gatwick, Manchester, Birmingham, and Edinburgh, in addition to its existing Luton services, with up to seven weekly direct flights and fares from £59.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Inside Emirates, Qatar Airways, and Turkish Airlines’ US Operations

This year, there are up to 51 daily flights to the US with Emirates, Qatar Airways, and Turkish Airlines. No other year has had so many, and it may rise even higher when Turkish Airlines officially launches three new routes previously revealed as coming. As always, it says nothing of fares or loads.
LIFESTYLE
Flight Global.com

Russian and Turkish airports lead European traffic recovery in 2021

Russian and Turkish airports made up the most ground on pre-crisis levels last year, FlightGlobal analysis of leading European airports so far to report preliminary traffic data for 2021 shows. Analysis of 18 European airports handling over 10 million passengers, for which full-year traffic data has been disclosed, shows that...
LIFESTYLE
AFP

Istanbul airport delays reopening after blizzard

Europe's busiest airport in Istanbul delayed its reopening on Tuesday as Turkey's biggest city began digging itself out of a major snowstorm that paralysed traffic and disrupted services. Istanbul Airport serviced more than 37 million passengers last year despite disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
WORLD
ktwb.com

Several killed in air strike on Yemen detention centre – Reuters witness

SAADA, Yemen (Reuters) – An air strike hit a temporary detention centre in Yemen’s Saada province on Friday killing several people including African migrants, a Reuters witness said, as the Saudi-led coalition stepped up operations on areas held by the Houthi movement. Rescue workers were still pulling bodies...
MIDDLE EAST
kfgo.com

Turkey halts Istanbul Airport flights due to snow -state media

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Authorities halted all flights at Istanbul Airport for one hour on Monday due to heavy snowfall in the city, state broadcaster TRT Haber, while many other parts of Turkey experienced transportation difficulties due to the bad weather. Many parts of Turkey have been hit with heavy...
WORLD
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Why Yemen's war has spilled into the Emirates

Twice in the past week, Yemen’s rebels have launched attacks with missiles and drones on the United Arab Emirates a major escalation for one of the world’s most protracted conflicts. The attacks underscore how the war that has ground on for over seven years in the corner of the Arabian Peninsula can flare into a regional danger. One of this week’s attacks targeted an Emirati military base hosting U.S. and British forces.Already, the conflict has killed tens of thousands of civilians and fighters in Yemen and created a yearslong humanitarian disaster in the Arab world’s poorest country.The war...
MIDDLE EAST
The Guardian

‘We’ve been forgotten’: the British embassy security guard in Kabul

Abdullah*, 34, was a security guard for the British embassy, employed under contract by GardaWorld, and had a senior management role, looking after other locally employed embassy guards. He and about 180 colleagues had hoped to be evacuated to the UK at the end of August, but the evacuation was stopped by a bomb at the airport. The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) made a clear commitment that all GardaWorld staff would be allowed to travel to the UK, but this has not happened.
WORLD
AFP

Istanbul airport shuts amid snow havoc in southeast Europe

Europe's busiest airport shut down in Istanbul on Monday while schools and vaccination centres closed in Athens as a rare snowstorm blanketed swathes of the eastern Mediterranean, causing blackouts and traffic havoc. But in Greece, where overnight temperatures plummeted to -14 degrees Celsius (6.8 degrees Fahrenheit), the storm suspended a session of parliament and forced schools and vaccination centres to close in Athens.
EUROPE
The Independent

Istanbul airport closes as snowstorms disrupt travel in Turkey and Greece

Istanbul’s HavalimanÄ± Resmi airport was forced to suspend all flights yesterday afternoon and this morning as a rare snowstorm caused disruption across the eastern Mediterranean.As Europe’s busiest airport, the hub serves routes from and to North America, Europe and Asia, meaning thousands of passengers were affected.“Dear passengers, due to adverse weather conditions all flights at Istanbul airport have been temporarily stopped for flight safety,” read a statement posted to the airport’s Twitter account shortly before 3pm local time.Follow-up tweets showed snowplows operating on the snow-covered runways and airfield, with staff adding, “Our teams are carrying out cleaning works on...
WEATHER

