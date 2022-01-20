Turkey, Qatar reached pending deal on Kabul airport security -Turkish sources

On their first visit to Europe since returning to power, the Taliban held landmark talks with Western diplomats in Oslo on Monday over the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, a meeting the Islamist regime's delegation called an "achievement in itself". The international community has however insisted the Taliban must respect human rights before aid can resume as hunger threatens more than half of Afghanistan's population. Having accepted a controversial invitation from Norway, the Taliban were holding talks on Monday with representatives of the United States, France, Britain, Germany, Italy, the European Union and Norway. The closed-door discussions were taking place at the Soria Moria Hotel, on a snowy hilltop outside Oslo, with the Taliban delegation led by Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, who hailed the fact that the meeting took place as a success in its own right.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO