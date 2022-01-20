Cover Athlete, Game Details Revealed for WWE 2K22

Very few weapons in all of gaming are more versatile than the grappling hook. Guns are nice for putting holes in things, sure, but if it wasn’t for decades of of gaming creativity that’s all they’d be good for. A grappling hook, on the other hand, doubles as a limited-range weapon and a mobility aid. Latch on to a receptive surface and you can swing across the level, and with a little careful use of momentum that swing practically turns into flying. The protagonist of Sanabi has a giant metal chain-arm and the skills to use it to its full potential, but he’s long retired and living with his daughter so there’s not a lot of need to practice with it. Life is good, almost cloyingly idyllic until one day it isn’t any more, and then it’s time to re-hone the old skills for one final mission.

