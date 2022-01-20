ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

U.N. Mali mission to resume flights suspended because of sanctions

By Syndicated Content
ktwb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAMAKO (Reuters) – The United Nations peacekeeping mission in Mali said on Thursday it would resume regular flights after they were grounded over the weekend because of regional sanctions. West Africa’s main political and economic bloc levied broad sanctions against Mali earlier this month after its military-led interim...

Related
AFP

Soldiers seize power in Burkina Faso

Soldiers in Burkina Faso on Monday announced on state television that they have seized power in the West African country following a mutiny over the civilian president's failure to contain an Islamist insurgency. A junior officer announced the suspension of the constitution, the dissolution of the government and parliament, and the closure of the country's borders from midnight Monday, reading from a statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba. He said the new Patriotic Movement for Preservation and Restoration (MPSR) would re-establish "constitutional order" within a "reasonable time", adding that a nationwide nightly curfew would be enforced. Hundreds of people gathered to celebrate the military coup in Ouagadougou, welcoming soldiers, honking car horns and waving the national flag.
POLITICS
abc17news.com

UN suspends Mali peacekeeping flights after military rules

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says the military government in Mali has blocked many flights by the U.N. peacekeeping force in the West African nation and the U.N. has grounded all non-emergency flights since Friday. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Tuesday the U.N. mission in Mali is in talks with the military on new procedures for the U.N. to get clearance for its flights which have been made “extremely difficult.” The 16,600-strong U.N. mission in Mali is the most dangerous of the United Nations’ 12 far-flung missions. Nineteen peacekeepers lost their lives in 2021. in Mali.
MILITARY
AFP

Mali strongman open to dialogue despite 'inhumane' sanctions

Mali's strongman leader Assimi Goita said Monday Bamako remained open to dialogue after the West African bloc ECOWAS imposed stringent sanctions on the troubled Sahel country over delayed elections. "Even if we regret the illegitimate, illegal and inhumane nature of certain decisions, Mali remains open to dialogue with the Economic Community of West African States to find a consensus," Goita said on state TV. Goita did not detail how his regime would respond to the stringent sanctions.
POLITICS
FOX40

Mutinous soldiers take over Burkina Faso military barracks

Mutinous soldiers seized control of a military base in Burkina Faso's capital Sunday, raising fears of a coup attempt in the West African nation as gunfire rang out for hours amid growing frustration with the government's handling of the Islamic insurgency.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bamako#Al Qaeda#West African#U N#Reuters#United Nations#Ecowas#Malian#Islamic State
US News and World Report

Aviation Body Accuses France of Sanctions Violation Over Mali Flight

DAKAR (Reuters) - Francophone West Africa's regional aviation authority has accused a French military plane of violating sanctions imposed by West African states against Mali by flying into the country from neighbouring Ivory Coast. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the regional monetary union sanctioned Mali on...
WORLD
abc17news.com

Russia and China block UN support for sanctions on Mali

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia and China have blocked the U.N. Security Council from supporting new sanctions on Mali for its military leaders’ decision to delay next month’s elections until 2026. The military’s action was a blow to the restoration of democracy in the troubled West African nation. Kenya’s U.N. Ambassador Martin Kimani said after closed-door discussions on the proposed French-drafted statement endorsing the sanctions imposed by the West African regional group ECOWAS he was “disappointed” that the council couldn’t agree on a “relatively mild” press statement. He said this spurred Kenya, Ghana and Gabon to speak out to support the actions by ECOWAS.
WORLD
US News and World Report

Mali Debt Sale Cancelled Because of Sanctions Over Election Delay

ABIDJAN/BAMAKO (Reuters) -Mali will not be able to complete a 30 billion CFA franc ($52 million) sale of T-bills this week because of sanctions imposed by its neighbours, regional financial officials said. West Africa's main political bloc and its monetary union announced the sanctions on Sunday over the interim authorities'...
WORLD
kitco.com

B2Gold says Mali mine unaffected by ECOWAS sanctions

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Canadian miner B2Gold's Fekola mine in Mali continues to operate normally and remains unaffected by sanctions imposed on the country by the Economic Community of West African States, CEO Clive Johnson told Reuters on Tuesday. B2Gold expects Fekola to meet its 2022 production targets and...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
The Independent

Burkina Faso's President Kabore is held by mutinous soldiers

Burkina Faso’s President Roch Marc Christian Kabore is being held by mutinous soldiers, two of the soldiers told The Associated Press by phone early Monday. They did not say where Kabore is being held, but said he is in a safe place. Gunshots were heard late Sunday night near the president's residence and in the early hours of Monday a battle took place at the presidential palace while a helicopter flew overhead. The roads of the capital were empty Sunday night except for checkpoints heavily guarded by mutinous soldiers.State news station RTB was heavily guarded on Monday morning. Fighting...
POLITICS
The Independent

Burkina Faso wakes to find new junta rulers, closed borders

People in Burkina Faso awoke to a new military-led junta Tuesday, after mutinous soldiers ousted democratically elected President Roch Marc Christian Kabore and seized control of the country. Days of gunfire and uncertainty in the capital, Ouagadougou ended Monday evening when more than a dozen soldiers on state media declared that the country is being run by their new organization, the Patriotic Movement for Safeguarding and Restoration.“Today’s events mark a new era for Burkina Faso. They are an opportunity for all the people of Burkina Faso to heal their wounds, to rebuild their cohesion and to celebrate what...
POLITICS
wibqam.com

U.S. pushing for more U.N. sanctions on North Korea over missiles

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – The United States is pushing the United Nations Security Council to impose more sanctions on North Korea following a series of North Korean missile launches, the U.S. ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said on Wednesday. “The U.S. is proposing U.N. sanctions following North Korea’s...
MILITARY
Reuters

China, Russia delay U.S. bid to sanction North Koreans at U.N.

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - China and Russia delayed a U.S. bid to impose U.N. sanctions on five North Koreans on Thursday, diplomats said, as Pyongyang suggested it may resume tests of nuclear weapons and long-range missiles. The move by China and Russia came ahead of a closed-door U.N....
POLITICS
airlinegeeks.com

Air Mauritius Resumes Flights To Johannesburg

Air Mauritius recently announced the resumption of its commercial flights from Johannesburg to Mauritius. The airline will now serve five weekly flights scheduled for January 2022, operated on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. Flights will be operated by both the Airbus A350-900 and the A330-900neo. Air Mauritius flight resumption...
LIFESTYLE
ktwb.com

Several killed in air strike on Yemen detention centre – Reuters witness

SAADA, Yemen (Reuters) – An air strike hit a temporary detention centre in Yemen’s Saada province on Friday killing several people including African migrants, a Reuters witness said, as the Saudi-led coalition stepped up operations on areas held by the Houthi movement. Rescue workers were still pulling bodies...
MIDDLE EAST
TheAtlantaVoice

Nigeria extremists still ‘very dangerous,’ says UN official

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) – The Islamic extremist insurgency in northeast Nigeria is a “very, very dangerous (and) very threatening” crisis that needs more than $1 billion in aid in 2022 to assist those hit by the decade-long conflict, United Nations humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said. In an interview with The Associated Press, Griffiths, head of […] The post Nigeria extremists still ‘very dangerous,’ says UN official appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
AFRICA
MarketWatch

Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
POLITICS

