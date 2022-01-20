U.S. won’t resume assistance to Sudan without civilian government – statement
KHARTOUM (Reuters) – The United States will not resume economic assistance to Sudan that was paused after a coup unless there is an end to violence and a civilian-led government is restored, a statement posted by the U.S. embassy in Khartoum on Thursday said. The...
Sudanese gathered to demand justice Monday for the scores killed in a months-long crackdown since a military coup -- then three more were shot dead, according to medics. The latest deaths bring to 76 the number of people killed in the crackdown on anti-coup demonstrations, the medics said, despite condemnation by United States officials last week "of disproportionate force against protesters".
The United States will continue withholding aid from Sudan until the country’s military rulers stop the killing of anti-coup protesters and a civilian led-government takes power, two senior American diplomats said Thursday. The joint statement came after a two-day visit to Sudan this week by U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Molly Phee and the newly appointed U.S. special envoy for the Horn of Africa, David Satterfield. The visit was meant to help pull the African nation out of a worsening crisis in the wake of the Oct. 25 coup. The military takeover has upended Sudan’s transition to democratic rule...
CAIRO (AP) — Two senior U.S. diplomats were in Sudan Wednesday to try to find a way out of the crisis roiling the African country since an October military coup. An Israeli delegation meanwhile met with Sudan’s ruling generals to consolidate newly established ties between their countries. The...
On Monday, the U.N. mission in Sudan initiated consultations aimed at helping resurrect the country’s democratic transition, amid a growing political crisis after Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok resigned Jan. 2. His resignation followed months of turmoil after a military coup on Oct. 25 derailed Sudan’s two-year effort to transition toward democracy. Hamdok had agreed to return as prime minister after being placed under house arrest in October, but he quit after the military interfered in his governance.
