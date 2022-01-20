ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. won’t resume assistance to Sudan without civilian government – statement

Cover picture for the articleKHARTOUM (Reuters) – The United States will not resume economic assistance to Sudan that was paused after a coup unless there is an end to violence and a civilian-led government is restored, a statement posted by the U.S. embassy in Khartoum on Thursday said. The...

Omar Al Bashir
