Crypto prices were crushed this past week and when such events happen, many seek out a culprit. We’ve been noting that demand for bitcoin and ether was drying up (“Of course, this doesn’t mean muted markets can last forever, but in the coming days or weeks, one shouldn’t be surprised if prices drift south,” I warned in last week’s column). That answered the question “what?” but not “why?”

STOCKS ・ 22 HOURS AGO