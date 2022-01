Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, everyone has been adjusting to the new normal. But as Lieutenant General Bruce T. Crawford, author and former US Army CIO and current Senior Vice President of Strategic Development / Growth and Sales, Critical Mission Solutions at Jacobs Engineering suggests, it’s not just the new normal, it’s the new now. To drive new business outcomes and prepare for the future, our focus has to shift from regaining normalcy to adapting in real-time to rapidly evolving conditions. This shift applies to everything from how we live, to cybersecurity management. In a roundtable discussion with LTG Crawford, we’ll explore the strategic shifts businesses can make in the new now to better leverage cyber capabilities, protect critical data and run operational and business networks.

ECONOMY ・ 13 DAYS AGO