There is a rather large outdoor sculpture park that is totally free to the public just east of Marquette that has been a go-to spot for visitors who are headed to the Upper Peninsula. Lakenenland is owned by Tom & Lisa Lakenen, and is open 24/7 365 days a yea and its free to enjoy. The 37-acre park is located 15 miles east of Marquette on highway M-28 across from Shot Point road, and has been a staple of the community and may possibly be the most unique spot in all of the Upper Peninsula.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO