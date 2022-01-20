ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook and Instagram may help you create and sell NFTs

By Jon Fingas
TechCrunch
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe company has already declined to comment, and the sources cautioned the effort was still early and could change.However, Instagram leader Adam Mosseri said in December that...

