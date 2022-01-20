P&G to raise prices for laundry products

I see it like this - I am changing diapers anyways and I often question the diapers I am using for my little one. So why not take part in one of P&G Discovery Center's diaper studies? As a concerned parent, I want to know which brand of diapers is best for my baby. Are they comfortable? Do they absorb enough? Are they sturdy? Will she be allergic to another kind if I switch? Parents want the best for their kids from day one, including the best diapers. Participating in P&G's Discovery Center's well-organized diaper study was the one of the best decisions I could have made.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 12 DAYS AGO