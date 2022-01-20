P&G to raise prices for laundry products

Procter & Gamble Co. raised its sales outlook for its current fiscal year as price hikes helped offset a stubborn round of higher costs. Sales in the quarter ended Dec. 31 were $21 billion -- above the $20.3 billion average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. For the closely watched metric of organic revenue growth, which strips out some items, P&G now expects full-year organic sales growth of 4% to 5%, compared with an earlier projection of 2% to 4% growth, the household-goods giant said in a statement Wednesday.
At time when inflation is running at a 40-year high and store shelves are reflecting the lingering challenges of supply chain disruptions, Procter & Gamble told investors Wednesday (Jan. 19) that it is moving forward with additional price increases, noting that consumers are tolerating the cost increases better than they have in similar inflationary periods in the past, which is a deep comparison, given that the Cincinnati-based multinational has been in business for 185 years.
P&G has stepped into the popular metaverse genre of commerce that Alexis Schrimpf, vice president of design, global skin and personal care, has described as an “experimental kind of experimentation,” allowing for digital interaction with the company’s products. The company announced its new product, called BeautySPHERE, on...
Procter & Gamble is unveiling a redesign for one of its most recognizable products with an eye toward consumers with different levels of ability. P&G (NYSE: PG) on Wednesday revealed redesigned packaging and a new formula for its Dawn dish soap, a bottle design it is calling "EZ-Squeeze" and is touting as being one of its most researched and rigorously tested products in the brand's history.
I see it like this - I am changing diapers anyways and I often question the diapers I am using for my little one. So why not take part in one of P&G Discovery Center's diaper studies? As a concerned parent, I want to know which brand of diapers is best for my baby. Are they comfortable? Do they absorb enough? Are they sturdy? Will she be allergic to another kind if I switch? Parents want the best for their kids from day one, including the best diapers. Participating in P&G's Discovery Center's well-organized diaper study was the one of the best decisions I could have made.
