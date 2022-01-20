Chicago Public Media to buy Chicago Sun-Times

CHICAGO (CBS) — Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel bid farewell to Chicago, at least for now, as he heads to Japan to serve as the U.S. Ambassador. Saturday morning, Emanuel tweeted a photo of himself and his wife, Amy Rule, as they waved goodbye on their front porch in Ravenswood. “Goodby for now, sweet home Chicago. Tokyo, here we come. So excited,” he wrote. Goodbye for now, sweet home Chicago. Tokyo, here we come. So excited. pic.twitter.com/laM8lCHSkm — Rahm Emanuel (@RahmEmanuel) January 22, 2022 Emanuel begins his ambassadorship as tension is escalating between Japan’s neighbors, North Korea and South Korea, and as relations between the United States and China are more strained than in recent history.

