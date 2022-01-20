ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Public Media to buy Chicago Sun-Times

Springfield Business Journal
 4 days ago

Two of Chicago’s best-known media brands are combining....

sbj.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
959theriver.com

WBEZ Parent Company Buying Sun Times

The parent company of WBEZ radio in Chicago is planning to buy the Chicago Sun Times. The Chicago Public Media Board of Directors voted last night to move forward with the acquisition. The organizations expect to close the transaction by January 31st. Under the banner of Chicago Public Media, WBEZ and the Sun-Times are expected to reach more than two-million people a week in the Chicago area across broadcast, print, and digital channels.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Editorial: We welcome the WBEZ and Chicago Sun-Times merger. But nonprofit ownership is no panacea.

Back in 2004, the Chicago Sun-Times launched a marketing campaign calling itself “The Bright One.” The branding effort was a reprise of a similar promotion in the 1970s and, like all marketing efforts cognizant of the importance of positioning, it had its eye on the market-leading competition, in this case the Chicago Tribune. “The Bright One,” three well-matched words for a lively Midwestern ...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

WBEZ Chicago board approves Sun-Times acquisition

CHICAGO -- The board that controls public radio station WBEZ on Tuesday approved the acquisition of the Chicago Sun-Times, taking a major step forward in a deal to create one of the largest nonprofit news organizations in the country. The noncash transfer will not be final until contracts are approved,...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Business
City
Media, IL
therealdeal.com

JLL buys Elgin Distribution Center in northwestern Chicago suburb

JLL Income Property Trust bought the Elgin Distribution Center, a Class A, two-building industrial property in Chicago’s northwestern suburb, for $47 million. Constructed in 2020, the property totals 407,000 square feet and each building features state-of-the-art specifications: the larger building is cross-docked with 33-foot clear heights and the smaller one includes a front office and clear heights of 29 feet.
CHICAGO, IL
kfgo.com

The most successful Chicago song of all-time?

By random I was thinking of the band Chicago and with all the success they’ve had I couldn’t quite guess what song had the strongest run on the charts?. Old school might assume 25 or 6 to 4? Saturday In The Park and Hard For Me To Say I’m Sorry.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

What time is Chicago PD on tonight? (January 12)

A new episode of Chicago PD airs tonight, and you’ll want to check it out live. What time does Chicago PD Season 9, Episode 11 air?. We don’t have that many episodes of Chicago PD before another hiatus. There are two episodes left including tonight’s, so you’ll want to make the most of watching live while you can.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Public Media#Chicago Sun Times#The Sun Times
Chicago Tribune

Daywatch: Chicago Public Schools students return to classrooms | Illinois reduces quarantine time for schools | Chicago’s thinnest pizza

Good morning, Chicago. After a weeklong battle between Chicago Public Schools and its teachers union, kids will return to the classroom today. But there’s one more hurdle. Chicago Teachers Union members have until Wednesday afternoon to vote on an agreement to reopen schools for in-person learning amid the omicron-fueled COVID-19 surge. At a time when most other CPS schools were closed, Mount ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Public Schools defends change in way it reports COVID-19 cases online after aldermen demand answers

On his second day as Chicago Public Schools CEO, Pedro Martinez promised transparency in the way the district publicly reports student and staff member COVID-19 cases. “On our website, we will be reporting out cases daily. We will be more complete. We will not only just show active cases, we’ll show quarantine. Please give us some grace. Because it is daily, that means there will be some ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Column: Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s plan to seize property from gang members is great if you like terrible ideas

Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s plan to fix Chicago’s violence crisis seems to involve trotting out ideas that didn’t work before and won’t work now. It’s part of a long-standing city tradition of thinking inside the box, then doing the same thing twice — or three or four or five times — and expecting a different result. One of the most recent ideas — repurposed under the fancy name “Victims’ Justice ...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel Leaves For Japan Ambassadorship

CHICAGO (CBS) — Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel bid farewell to Chicago, at least for now, as he heads to Japan to serve as the U.S. Ambassador. Saturday morning, Emanuel tweeted a photo of himself and his wife, Amy Rule, as they waved goodbye on their front porch in Ravenswood. “Goodby for now, sweet home Chicago. Tokyo, here we come. So excited,” he wrote. Goodbye for now, sweet home Chicago. Tokyo, here we come. So excited. pic.twitter.com/laM8lCHSkm — Rahm Emanuel (@RahmEmanuel) January 22, 2022 Emanuel begins his ambassadorship as tension is escalating between Japan’s neighbors, North Korea and South Korea, and as relations between the United States and China are more strained than in recent history.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Chicago Tribune

FBI agents search Center for COVID Control offices in Rolling Meadows following consumer complaints

Agents from the FBI’s Chicago office searched the Rolling Meadows offices of the Center for COVID Control on Saturday, a source said. The company has earned scrutiny from law enforcement in Illinois and Minnesota for alleged fraud and deceptive business practices in its testing facilities. In an emailed statement, the FBI said that agents were “conducting court-authorized law enforcement ...
ROLLING MEADOWS, IL
Deadline

CBS News Debuts Rebranded Streaming Network With New Slate: Norah O’Donnell, Tony Dokoupil Host New Shows, Gayle King Anchors First ‘CBS Reports’

CBS News is rebranding its streaming channels as CBS News Streaming Network, with a new slate of programming featuring more of the network’s broadcast talent, including a Person to Person series hosted by Norah O’Donnell and Gayle King tapped to anchor the first of new CBS Reports documentary projects. Other shows include new weekly series featuring others from the CBS Mornings franchise, including Tony Dokoupil, Tracy Smith, Lee Cowan, Michelle Miller, Dana Jacobson and Jeff Glor, as well Steve Hartman and Ben Tracy. Live reports will come from a new 4,000-square-foot studio at the CBS Broadcast Center, with heavy use of...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

CBS News Overhauls Streaming Service

CBS News is rebooting its streaming service, overhauling its entire programming slate in a bid to capture TV news viewership that is expected to shift online in the coming years. “In the old days digital was a separate little thing, well now it is the tip of the spear,” CBS News and stations co-president Neeraj Khemlani tells The Hollywood Reporter in an interview. “Every anchor, every reporter says ‘I want in.’ You also have an audience that is in their low 40s. This is not taking a lot of persuasion, we are at the right moment and right time to bring...
TV SHOWS
CBS Chicago

Las Vegas Police Target Chicago Along With Other Cities In Recruiting Potential, Current Officers

CHICAGO (CBS) — Potential recruits are looking to become officers, but not with CPD. Departments from around the country are using targeted tactics in recruiting from Chicago’s police force. CBS 2’s Chris Tye asks how they’re doing it and what CPD says they’re doing to reverse the trend. “I want to be a police officer so I can inspire and motivate.” But Chicagoan Omauri Patrick isn’t signing up to one day join the ranks of Chicago’s men and women in Blue. He’s testing and soon applying to protect and serve 1,700 miles west in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department recruiting at...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

CBS retools streaming service to better resemble TV network

CBS News says it is retooling its streaming service to better incorporate programs and personalities from the television network.The CBS service is debuting a new evening newscast and prime-time lineup on Monday, from a newly-constructed Manhattan-based studio, part of what promises to be an aggressive year of building for news-based products.The hourlong evening newscast, beginning at 7 p.m. Eastern, will feature a rotating cast of anchors and originate from New York Washington and Los Angeles The streaming service will continue to air a rerun of Norah O'Donnell's “CBS Evening News” later in the evening.For two hours beginning...
TV & VIDEOS
CBS Chicago

‘Not Having That Respect’: Chicago Hispanic Churches Hit By Burglaries

CHICAGO (CBS) — Churches on Chicago’s northwest side are on alert and warnings for thieves hitting the places of worship. CBS 2’s Steven Graves is tracking this with video you’ll see Only on 2. “Not having that respect to churches is very sad.” Right now, Rosemary Santiago is a pastor’s wife in prayer. Her church, Iglesia El Consolador, is one recently hit by an ungodly act. A burglar, caught on camera, at a church near her own. It’s like he knew the layout here. Spending at least three minutes roaming around Salem Evangelical’s lobby after breaking the front door. He pries open the office door,...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy