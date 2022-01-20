Federal government to distribute 400M N95 masks

Starting next week, the US Government will make 400 million N95 masks available to the public for free. The masks will be sent to thousands of pharmacies and community health centers across the country where you can pick up a maximum of three masks per person. This is welcome news as N95 masks have been in short supply and many on the market are fake. According to a White House official's statement to CNN, this program is expected to be fully up-and-running by early February 2022. This, comes after the US Government launched its website for people to order up to four at-home COVID tests which will be delivered to their homes for free.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO