U.S. Politics

Federal government to distribute 400M N95 masks

Springfield Business Journal
 4 days ago

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced plans to distribution 500...

sbj.net

WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates: Federal government to give away 400 million N95 masks starting this week

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

U.S. to distribute 400M free masks, infectious disease expert helps clarify mask confusion

INDIANAPOLIS — The Biden Administration plans to begin making 400 million non-surgical N95 masks available to Americans for free starting next week. It’s the latest move announced by the White House, aimed at fighting the surging omicron variant. Officials said they plan to begin delivering N95 masks to pharmacies and healthcare centers across the country […]
U.S. POLITICS
POPSUGAR

The US Government Will Soon Offer Free N95 Masks

Starting next week, the US Government will make 400 million N95 masks available to the public for free. The masks will be sent to thousands of pharmacies and community health centers across the country where you can pick up a maximum of three masks per person. This is welcome news as N95 masks have been in short supply and many on the market are fake. According to a White House official's statement to CNN, this program is expected to be fully up-and-running by early February 2022. This, comes after the US Government launched its website for people to order up to four at-home COVID tests which will be delivered to their homes for free.
U.S. POLITICS
wrfalp.com

Federal Government to Make Free N95 Masks Available Starting Early February

The Biden administration plans to distribute 400 million high-quality N95 masks for adults free of charge starting next week. A White House official said the masks will be available at thousands of pharmacies and other locations. The distribution of the masks is the largest deployment of personal protective equipment in U.S. history.
U.S. POLITICS
Seeking Alpha

U.S. government to give out 400M N95 masks next week in bid to fight COVID

The federal government is releasing 400M N95 masks from the national strategic stockpile for free distribution next week as the country continues to struggle with COVID cases. The masks will be delivered to pharmacies and community health centers this week, Reuters reports, citing a White House official, who added the initiative is the largest deployment of personal protective equipment in U.S. history.
U.S. POLITICS
DFW Community News

Biden Administration To Hand Out 400M Free N95 Masks

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Biden Administration announced more than 400 million N95 masks will be made available to those who want them, along with four free at home COVID testing kits per household. President and CEO of the Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council, Stephen Love, believes the mitigation efforts...
ARLINGTON, TX
KLAW 101

Get a Free N95 Mask from the Government Next Week

The federal government will soon be distributing N95 masks to the general public. In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, health officials recommended that the public not use N95 masks so that they would be available to healthcare professionals. But, like so much of the guidance we’ve been given during the pandemic, that has now changed.
U.S. POLITICS
Cleveland.com

Federal N95 mask giveaway will start soon

WASHINGTON, D. C. - As part of its effort to fight coronavirus, the Biden administration will announce Wednesday it will give away 400 million non-surgical N95 masks from the Strategic National Stockpile for free to Americans who need them. The masks will be available at many of the retail pharmacies...
U.S. POLITICS
bloomberglaw.com

U.S. Plans to Distribute 400 Million N95 Masks Amid Virus Spread

Masks will be shipped to drug stores, community health centers. The Biden administration is preparing to release 400 million non-surgical N95 masks from the Strategic National Stockpile with plans for Americans to be able to pick them up from tens of thousands of sites across the country beginning late next week, the White House said Wednesday.
U.S. POLITICS
KTLA

Biden admin to double free COVID tests, distribute no-cost N95 masks

President Joe Biden announced Thursday that the government will double to 1 billion the rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests to be distributed free to Americans, along with “high-quality masks,” as he highlighted his efforts to “surge” resources to help the country weather the spike in coronavirus cases. Biden also announced that starting next week 1,000 military […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
DoingItLocal

DISABILITY RIGHTS GROUPS ON DISTRIBUTION OF COVID-19 RAPID TESTS AND N95 MASKS

HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont announced that his administration, working in cooperation with the Office of Attorney General William Tong, has reached an agreement with Disability Rights Connecticut and Connecticut Legal Rights Project regarding the state’s ongoing distribution of COVID-19 rapid antigen tests and N95 masks. Under...
CONNECTICUT STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

Federal inspectors investigating ‘numerous complaints’ about labs and testing sites associated with Center for Covid Control

By Liz Stark, CNN The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is investigating “numerous complaints” about labs and testing sites associated with the Center for Covid Control, the agency confirmed to CNN Friday. “We take seriously any allegations of fraud or misbehavior by COVID-19 testing sites. CMS’s Center for Clinical Standards and Quality investigates these The post Federal inspectors investigating ‘numerous complaints’ about labs and testing sites associated with Center for Covid Control appeared first on KION546.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vox

The hidden lesson in the new free Covid-19 tests

This is an excerpt from the newsletter for The Weeds. To sign up for a weekly dive into policy and its effects on people, click here. This week, the Biden administration rolled out a plan to send up to four free Covid-19 tests to every household in America. But you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kezi.com

Pharmacies to give out free N95 face masks from federal stockpile

EUGENE, Ore. -- Millions of N95 masks from the federal government's stockpile are being shipped to pharmacies across the country. "My understanding is that they're going to start showing up at the end of next week but be fully available at the beginning of February," Executive Director of Oregon State's Pharmacy Association, Brian Mayo, said.
EUGENE, OR

