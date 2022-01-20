ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Samsung becomes top semiconductor seller

Springfield Business Journal
 4 days ago

Samsung Electronics in 2021 passed Intel to...

sbj.net

The Independent

Samsung confirms Galaxy S22 release date as price leaks ahead of launch

Finally, Samsung has just confirmed that it is going to be unveiling the Galaxy S22 at its Unpacked event in early February. Now, with just a couple of weeks to go before the grand reveal, leaks of the flagship range of smartphone’s price and specs are starting to pile up. As usual, this handset is expected to actually be a family of three distinct models, each with a spec sheet and price tag fit for competing closely against the iPhone 13 and Google Pixel 6.Samsung phones usually follow the evolution-not-revolution formula, shunning ground-breaking leaps in technology for minor improvements to...
CELL PHONES
wraltechwire.com

No Samsung, no Intel – but NC remains competitive in recruitment of semiconductor firms, exec says

RALEIGH – Intel’s announcement that it will invest some $20 billion in Ohio to build and operate a semiconductor plant means that the Midwest could continue to be a competitor for the economic development deals that the state is pursuing, Chris Chung, CEO of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina told WRAL TechWire today.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TechRadar

Best Samsung TV: our top QLED picks for 2022

Samsung needs no introduction – they’re one of the biggest names in TVs, known as one of the ‘big three’ in the industry. Naturally, it means they have a lot of TVs on the market, begging the question which is the best Samsung TV of 2022?
ELECTRONICS
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Samsung loses top spot to Apple in Q4 2021 smartphone shipments

The smartphone industry has not had an easy last quarter in 2021, with overall global shipments growing just 1% compared to the previous time period. And for those keeping count, Samsung has now lost the top spot to Apple as the Cupertino-based company enjoyed high demand for their iPhone 13 series, getting 22% of the market share. Samsung meanwhile only had 20% of the global market while Chinese brands Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo round up the top five smartphone makers.
CELL PHONES
techacrobat.com

Apple defeats Samsung and become top global smartphone player in Q4 2021

California based Cupertino giant Apple got the top rank in the worldwide smartphone market in Q4 2021. As per a report issued by Canalys, the company is further on hand for 22 per cent of global smartphone shipments. Apple defeated Samsung for the top position because it perceived strong sales regardless of supply chain problems. However, when talking about additional smartphone companies that have been able to sustain their spot on the list are Vivo, Oppo, and Xiaomi.
CELL PHONES
Neowin

China could become a leader in semiconductors in just three generations, says IDC

China could come to the forefront of semiconductor technology in just three or four generations of the technology according to Mario Morales, an analyst at International Data Corporation (IDC), who spoke to CNBC. China has spent billions to build up its semiconductor industry which requires skilled technicians to operate expensive machines that conduct lithography.
ECONOMY
invezz.com

Citi’s Chris Danley reveals his top semiconductor pick for 2022

Danley says Micron will benefit the most from inflation this year. He has a positive outlook on the semi space at large for 2022. The Citi analyst also likes Intel Corp but only for the short term. Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MU) in semiconductors will benefit the most from high...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Apple Unseats Samsung As World's Top Smartphone Vendor In Q4; Is Cupertino Priming For A Bumper Quarter?

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has taken the pole position in global smartphone shipments in the fourth quarter, confirming the current strength of the iPhone cycle. Apple Reigns Supreme: Cupertino's share of worldwide smartphone shipments stood at 22% in the fourth quarter, according to a preliminary report from Canalys. That's an increase from the 14% market share the iPhone held in the third quarter, and reclaims Apple's top spot in terms of smartphone shipments after a 3-year hiatus.
CELL PHONES
SamMobile

The pandemic stopped Samsung from becoming Apple’s worst nightmare

Apple and Samsung have been at the top of their game for years. Samsung remains the world’s leading smartphone vendor. Nobody sells as many devices as the Korean giant does. It’s an impressive achievement when you consider that there’s no shortage of Android manufacturers. Apple has a...
BUSINESS
BGR.com

Honor Magic V is the newest rival to Samsung’s top foldable phone

About a month ago, the Oppo Find N arrived to challenge the Galaxy Fold 3. Samsung’s biggest foldable handset is currently the standard in the industry, and the device should see increased competition this year. The Honor Magic V is one such device, coming from the former Huawei brand that spun off into its own company. Honor’s announcement makes it clear that the Magic V is coming after the Galaxy Fold 3 with a few fixes that target the flaws of Samsung’s foldable design.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Top 10 Best Samsung Smartphones

Samsung is the number one (sometimes number two, depending on the time of year) smartphone maker in the world for one big reason. That is because Samsung releases a ton of different models. From the Galaxy A line, the Galaxy S line and now the Galaxy Z foldables line. If you head to your carrier’s website and look at Samsung phones, it can be very confusing. Verizon has over 20 different Samsung Galaxy models on sale on its website – and some you should definitely not purchase due to how old they are.
CELL PHONES
SamMobile

Samsung becomes the world’s first brand to demonstrate MRAM technology for in-memory computing

Samsung, the world’s biggest memory chip maker, has announced that it has become the first in the world to demonstrate the MRAM (Magnetoresistive Random Access Memory) technology for in-memory computing. The company’s paper on its innovation, titled ‘A crossbar array of magnetoresistive memory devices for in-memory computing,’ was published by Nature on its website, and its print edition is coming next.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Xiaomi redmi note 9T review: Affordable 5G from a future-proofed phone

Xiaomi has done a brilliant job of disrupting the smartphone market in the UK. Its various ranges – redmi, poco, mi – all offer great specs for any budget, and many, like the mi 11 5G lite, have class-leading looks.You’d expect the company, therefore, to have its sights set on the 5G market. The next step for mobile devices, 5G networks are already being set up across the UK, promising to deliver rapid-fire data speeds, improved reliability and a much higher network capacity than the piddly little network power most of us currently have access to. New technology comes at...
CELL PHONES
Springfield Business Journal

Intel to invest $20B in Ohio

Intel chose Ohio for a new chip manufacturing complex that's slated to cost at least $20 billion. Plans initially call on two chip factories on the site near Columbus. The plants would employ 3,000 people. The move comes as the company is ramping up semiconductor production in the United States.
OHIO STATE
Springfield Business Journal

Microsoft announces $69B acquisition

Microsoft penned a deal to buy video game giant Activision Blizzard for nearly $69 billion. Activision Blizzard is known for popular games such as the "Call of Duty" series. Shares of Activision soared by 37% in premarket trading on the news.
BUSINESS

