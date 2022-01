Finding out that a close contact has tested positive for COVID-19 has become an everyday source of anxiety for many people in the Treasure Valley. This author is a childless adult and even for me, the last few weeks have been overwhelming. There was a small outbreak in our office that sent me into a spiral. When was the last time I was in the same room as these people? Was I far enough away from them? What arrangements do I need to start making for when I eventually get this thing? How much of a burden would me testing positive be on my spouse? How sick am I actually going to get?

ADA COUNTY, ID ・ 8 HOURS AGO