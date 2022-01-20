ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starting This Summer, the Internal Revenue Service Will Begin Requesting Your Selfies.

By Vaibhavi Arora
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeginning this summer, all U.S. taxpayers will require an ID.me account in order to view their information on the Internal Revenue Service website. Many people will have a difficult time signing up for the popular online identity verification system because of the lengthy and cumbersome signup procedure that requires many steps...

